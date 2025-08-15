Chatsworth Centre Chilli Challenge bringing the heat this weekend

If you are someone who can dial up the heat and love more than one chilli on your plate, then this event is just for you.

The Chilli Challenge 2025 is happening this Saturday, 16 August, at the Chatsworth Centre and promises to bring the heat. You can look forward to some sweating and smoke-tooting out-of-ears fun as competitors participate in a chilli-eat-off.

Contestants will be given two minutes to eat as many chillies as possible. The contestant who eats the most chillies eaten will be the Chilli Champion and will receive some fantastic prizes.