Chatsworth Centre Chilli Challenge bringing the heat this weekend
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you can handle the heat this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Chatsworth Centre, you can win amazing prizes.
If you can handle the heat this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Chatsworth Centre, you can win amazing prizes.
If you are someone who can dial up the heat and love more than one chilli on your plate, then this event is just for you.
The Chilli Challenge 2025 is happening this Saturday, 16 August, at the Chatsworth Centre and promises to bring the heat. You can look forward to some sweating and smoke-tooting out-of-ears fun as competitors participate in a chilli-eat-off.
Contestants will be given two minutes to eat as many chillies as possible. The contestant who eats the most chillies eaten will be the Chilli Champion and will receive some fantastic prizes.
Read more: The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill
To enter the competition, you can WhatsApp “Chilli Challenge” to 084 786 4561 for entry details.
For further information, contact the Chatsworth Centre Management at Tel: (031) 403 5451 or email the marketing manager at [email protected].
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago