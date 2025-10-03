CANSA Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk this October
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, run or walk for someone fighting the fight.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in honour of all those who have fought this dreadful disease and those currently fighting it, CANSA is hosting the 9th annual Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk.
If you want to show your support for this wonderfully fun fundraising event, you can book your tickets on Quicket. Family members, friends, and individuals wishing to join the 5km fun run/walk can get ready to paint Glenwood pink in support.
Participants are encouraged to book tickets with their family, friends, colleagues or walking/running club to raise awareness for breast cancer and support CANSA as we help those affected by cancer.
If you would like more information, you can contact Natasha Brown | 081 477 8947 | [email protected]
- DATE | 26 October 2025
- TIME | 08:00 – 11:00
- VENUE | Davenport Square
- PRICE | R100 per person
Please note: By purchasing a ticket, you acknowledge that you have read and accept the CANSA Walk / Run Indemnity as listed under the terms & conditions.
Image Supplied
