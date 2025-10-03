 CANSA Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk this October
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

CANSA Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk this October

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, run or walk for someone fighting the fight. 

The poster for CANSA run and walk for October in Durban
Supplied

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in honour of all those who have fought this dreadful disease and those currently fighting it, CANSA is hosting the 9th annual Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk. 

If you want to show your support for this wonderfully fun fundraising event, you can book your tickets on Quicket. Family members, friends, and individuals wishing to join the 5km fun run/walk can get ready to paint Glenwood pink in support. 

Participants are encouraged to book tickets with their family, friends, colleagues or walking/running club to raise awareness for breast cancer and support CANSA as we help those affected by cancer.  

If you would like more information, you can contact Natasha Brown | 081 477 8947 | [email protected]

Read more: Durban brings the heat with the ultimate Old School R&B Brunch this November

The poster for the CANSA Shades of Pink run
Supplied

Read more: From just R50 you can enjoy fitness and fun in Durban

  • DATE | 26 October 2025
  • TIME | 08:00 – 11:00
  • VENUE | Davenport Square
  • PRICE | R100 per person

Please note: By purchasing a ticket, you acknowledge that you have read and accept the CANSA Walk / Run Indemnity as listed under the terms & conditions.

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied 

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Run Walk Cansa Things to do in KZN Fundraising

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.