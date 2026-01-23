A candlelit Valentine’s evening of music, dining and romance at Coastlands Umhlanga

Set in the elegant African Sky Venue on the 11th floor of Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel, this signature Valentine’s celebration blends romance, atmosphere and artistry into one seamless experience. From the moment guests arrive, the tone is set for an evening that feels intimate, thoughtful and indulgent.

On Valentine’s Day 2026, love takes centre stage high above the Durban skyline as Trisha G Signature Soirees, in partnership with Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel, presents Journey of Love, a refined evening created for hearts that appreciate beauty, music and meaningful connection

The live performance comes courtesy of KZN’s Official Fever Candlelight Ensemble, featuring the acclaimed iziBani String Quartet. Surrounded by the gentle glow of candlelight, the ensemble weaves a musical narrative that reflects the many shades of love, passion, longing, heartbreak, healing and joy.

The concert is carefully curated and narrated by Brett Udal, guiding the audience through a rich soundscape featuring timeless music by Adele, Queen, Phil Collins, Coldplay and beloved 80s classics, all reimagined through strings.

This Valentine’s experience extends beyond music. Guests are treated to a beautifully prepared three-course dinner, designed to complement the evening’s romantic mood, followed by an after-party that allows the celebration to continue in a relaxed and elegant setting.

Taking place on Saturday, 14 February, from 18:30, Journey of Love is a heartfelt tribute to romance in all its forms. Tickets are priced at R1,100 per person. Bookings can be made directly through Trisha on 082 930 1884.