Bisley Nature Reserve adventure hike

Plan something fun for the whole family this February, and you could take a picture with a giraffe.

The Bisley Nature Reserve is hosting an adventure hike in February, and you're invited.

Just 7km away from Pietermaritzburg, the Bisley Nature Reserve promises an unforgettable adventure. On Saturday, 21 February, they will be hosting a scenic hike that offers hikers a rare opportunity to track wildlife and possibly take a selfie with a giraffe.

Event details: