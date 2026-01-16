Bisley Nature Reserve adventure hike
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's time to kickstart your adventure mode and take a snap with a giraffe at Bisley Nature Reserve.
Plan something fun for the whole family this February, and you could take a picture with a giraffe.
The Bisley Nature Reserve is hosting an adventure hike in February, and you're invited.
Just 7km away from Pietermaritzburg, the Bisley Nature Reserve promises an unforgettable adventure. On Saturday, 21 February, they will be hosting a scenic hike that offers hikers a rare opportunity to track wildlife and possibly take a selfie with a giraffe.
Event details:
- Date | 21 February 2026
- Time | 7 am to 11 am
- Meeting time | 6.30 am at BP Ridge Oasis (just before Cato Ridge - N3 northbound). Alternative meeting points can be arranged upon request.
- Location | Bisley Nature Reserve (GPS coordinates: -29.656923, 30.394812)
- Cost | Adults: R299 per person | Kids: R199 per person (Incl. Transport: R599 per person) Book your tickets here.
- Distance: Approx. 5–10 km (longer route available for advanced hikers)
Duration: 2–4 hours (depending on the group's pace and wildlife sightings)
Things to bring and note:
- Snacks and water/cold drinks
- Hat, sunglasses and sunblock
- Binoculars (if you have)
- A small backpack
- Walking/hiking shoes or boots
- There are limited spaces available! Secure your spot early.
- This hike goes ahead, rain or shine! If the event is cancelled due to extreme weather, a new date will be provided.
- A minimum of 10 confirmed bookings to proceed. If the quota is not met, the event will be cancelled, and refunds will be issued.
Immerse yourself in nature, enjoy the tranquillity of the reserve, and create memories to last a lifetime.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
