Escape to Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa might just be KZN’s most underrated luxury escape.

If your soul needs a reset and your group chat is screaming “we deserve a break,” allow us to introduce you to your next obsession: Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa. This luxury gem is tucked away in the heart of the Zulu Kingdom and sits right on the banks of the breathtaking Lake Jozini, with the dramatic Lebombo Mountains standing guard behind it. Translation? The views are doing the absolute most and the atmosphere is nothing short of immaculate.

What can I do at Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa?

Relax at the Mangwanani African Spa

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa - Mangwanani Spa

Let’s start with the obvious: you’re not driving all the way to Jozini to stay stressed. The African-themed Mangwanani Spa is a full-on sanctuary of wellness and relaxation. Think traditional African touches, calm surroundings, and treatments that make you forget what emails even are. It’s the kind of place where you walk in tired… and float out glowing.

Go Tiger fishing

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa - Tiger Fish

Lake Jozini is famous for one major reason: tiger fish. These freshwater game fish are fast, powerful and known to give anglers the fight of their lives, whether you’re a seasoned pro with a fly rod or a total beginner who just wants a cool story. This is one of the most exciting fishing experiences in South Africa.

Sunset Boat Cruises

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa - Boat Cruise

There’s something about a sunset on the water that just hits different. The lodge’s large cruise boat takes up to 40 people out onto Lake Jozini for daily sunset cruises (booking dependent). Expect golden skies, calm waters and those “I should move here” thoughts creeping in. Pro tip: bring your camera or at least charge your phone.

Hiking & birding

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa - Hiking

If you’re the outdoorsy type (or trying to become one for the weekend), Jozini offers guided walks and birding trails through this natural paradise. The area is home to a wide variety of bird species, making it a dream for bird lovers. Even if you don’t know your hornbill from your heron, the scenery alone is worth it.

Game viewing nearby

Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa - Game Viewing

One of the biggest perks? You’re surrounded by iconic game reserves. Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa is close to Hluhluwe-Imfolozi, Mkuze, Ndumo Game Reserves, and just an hour from Sodwana Bay. Pongolo Game Reserve, on the eastern shore, is home to four of the Big Five, plus over 350 bird species, crocodiles and hippos.

Jozini Tiger Lodge and Spa is more than just a getaway! With a rim-flow swimming pool, gym, exceptional dining experiences, and extensive conference and banqueting facilities, this lodge isn’t just for couples on a romantic escape. It’s perfect for: Weekend getaways



Family holidays



Weddings



Team building



Conferences



Incentive trips



International tour groups



So, if you’re craving luxury in the middle of untamed beauty, with a little spa indulgence and a lot of adventure, Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa needs to be on your KZN bucket list. Now excuse us while we check availability.