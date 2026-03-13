KZN Midlands: Wine and wildlife adventures await city escapees
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Rolling hills, cool-climate wines, wild game and craft beer brewed with spring water. The KZN Midlands is calling and it has everything you need for the perfect escape.
Rolling hills, cool-climate wines, wild game and craft beer brewed with spring water. The KZN Midlands is calling and it has everything you need for the perfect escape.
When Durbanites and Joburgers seek a retreat from the bustle of urban living, the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands consistently answers the call. Characterised by rolling hills and misty landscapes, this enchanting region has built a reputation as a haven for slow living.
With sustainable, locally sourced products, artisanal crafts and the beloved Midlands Meander route, it offers a serene escape that invites visitors to disconnect and immerse themselves in nature.
Where can you taste wine in the KZN Midlands?
The region's rising profile in the wine industry is impossible to overlook. Unlike the sprawling Cape Winelands, the Midlands prides itself on boutique estates such as Abingdon and Highgate, which produce unique cool-climate wines.
Visitors can enjoy intimate tastings, savouring varieties like Chardonnay and Viognier against a verdant backdrop. Estate restaurants further elevate the experience with exceptional food and wine pairings, making it a romantic option for lovers of both culinary and scenic delights.
Which craft breweries are worth a visit?
The Midlands' burgeoning craft beer scene is equally enticing. Established breweries like Nottingham Road Brewery and Happy Days Brewery offer distinctive beers crafted using pure spring water from artesian wells.
The rustic ambience of The Bierfassl and Notties Pub provides a welcoming setting for sampling local brews alongside hearty meals.
What wildlife experiences are available?
Tala Collection Game Reserve spans 3,000 hectares of varied landscapes, home to giraffes, rhinos and more. According to IOL, the reserve offers self-drive or guided game drives, hiking trails and mountain biking opportunities for adventurers of all ages, with accommodation available for extended stays.
Where is the ideal family day out?
Just a stone's throw from Howick, Midmar Dam offers sailing, jet skiing, fishing and wildlife sightings, including blesbok and zebra, with picnic spots perfect for a leisurely day along the banks.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Images courtesy Getty Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Perfect weekend ahead (just watch the blue bottles)
Warm weather, cool water, and autumn breezes - Vinesh Soogreem says the ...East Coast Breakfast 25 minutes ago
-
LISTEN: A lit March with Stacey and J Sbu
Missed some of Stacey and J Sbu's iconic on-air moments from this past w...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago