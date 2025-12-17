Fun activities to do in KZN this festive season

As of 12 December, these are the beaches in Durban that are open:

KwaZulu-Natal comes alive during the festive season, offering a mix of sunshine, sea air and a calendar packed with activities. From relaxed beach days along the coast to lively events, markets and outdoor adventures, the province provides plenty of ways to make the most of your time off. Whether you prefer slowing down by the ocean or filling your days with festive fun, KZN offers something for every kind of holiday mood.

Litchi picking in Ballito

KZN's original litchi-picking farm invites families to come and experience litchi-picking this festive season.

It's that time of the year again, and families are filling up their diaries with things to do in and around the illustrious KwaZulu-Natal. One of the most iconic experiences that greets KZNers around this time of year is the abundance of our favourite summer fruit, the humble litchi.

The Litchi Harvest has opened ticket sales, announcing its litchi-picking dates for December.

There are two tickets available: one is for R130 per person, which includes an 800g bag of litchis, and the other is for R180 per person, which allows ticket holders to take home a 1.6kg bag of litchis. Read more here…

Go on a hike

Looking for a refreshing adventure in KwaZulu-Natal? Look no further. We've got three stunning waterfalls that will leave you breathless.

Now’s the time to start chasing waterfalls and exploring the natural beauty of KZN. Read more here…

Go on a game drive

There are a number of places to visit in KZN to go on a game drive.

PheZulu Safari Park and Rain Farm Private Game Lodge and Spa are just two stunning options.

Visit a farmers' or festive markets:

KZN is filled with festive treats, markets and fun galore. One of these markets is the Dubai Souk. It’s scheduled to run from 23 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. This means that you still have time to go gift shopping if you haven't bought your loved ones something special for Christmas yet. Read more here.

Keep an eye on ECR's Things To Do In KZN tab to stay up-to-date with markets in our sunny province.