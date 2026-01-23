A beautiful flower picking experience at the Flower Farm in Monteseel

A fun and vibrant day out from the city, enjoy flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel.

If you are looking for a romantic date idea or a friend's day out, then we have the perfect idea for you. Flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel, Durban.

Located on 906 Ringwood, Monteseel, a mere 46 minutes out of Durban, you can enjoy the beautiful surroundings at The Flower Farm and pick a bunch of flowers.

Not only is this experience therapeutic, but it is also romantic and something of a fairytale