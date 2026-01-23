A beautiful flower picking experience at the Flower Farm in Monteseel
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This might be the cutest date idea - flower picking in Monteseel.
This might be the cutest date idea - flower picking in Monteseel.
A fun and vibrant day out from the city, enjoy flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel.
If you are looking for a romantic date idea or a friend's day out, then we have the perfect idea for you. Flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel, Durban.
Located on 906 Ringwood, Monteseel, a mere 46 minutes out of Durban, you can enjoy the beautiful surroundings at The Flower Farm and pick a bunch of flowers.
Not only is this experience therapeutic, but it is also romantic and something of a fairytale
Read more: Ice Age exhibition in Durban
The experience allows you to roam through the flower fields and pick the flowers you would like to cut. You get to make your own creative bouquet with fresh flowers that leaves a lasting aroma.
Watch the TikTok video below of a Durbanite enjoying the experience.
@morgan.leppan @The Flower Farm 🌸🌼🌺 📍Monteseel, Durban #durban #kzn #activity #foryoupage #hiddengem ♬ Flowers - SoundAudio
You can book your flower-picking experience by contacting The Flower Farm on WhatsApp at 069 430 9344.
How much does the flower picking cost at The Flower Farm?
R350 for a bucket of 50 stems. No sharing of buckets is allowed.
You can also reach out to The Flower Farm on their social media pages:
Facebook: The Flower Farm
Instagram: @the_flower_farm
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago