 A beautiful flower picking experience at the Flower Farm in Monteseel
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

A beautiful flower picking experience at the Flower Farm in Monteseel

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This might be the cutest date idea - flower picking in Monteseel. 

A woman holding a bunch of flowers inside a can
Facebook/theflowerfarmdurban

A fun and vibrant day out from the city, enjoy flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel. 

If you are looking for a romantic date idea or a friend's day out, then we have the perfect idea for you. Flower picking at The Flower Farm in Monteseel, Durban. 

Located on 906 Ringwood, Monteseel, a mere 46 minutes out of Durban, you can enjoy the beautiful surroundings at The Flower Farm and pick a bunch of flowers. 

Not only is this experience therapeutic, but it is also romantic and something of a fairytale 

Read more: Ice Age exhibition in Durban

The experience allows you to roam through the flower fields and pick the flowers you would like to cut. You get to make your own creative bouquet with fresh flowers that leaves a lasting aroma. 

Watch the TikTok video below of a Durbanite enjoying the experience.  

@morgan.leppan @The Flower Farm 🌸🌼🌺 📍Monteseel, Durban #durban #kzn #activity #foryoupage #hiddengem ♬ Flowers - SoundAudio

Read more: A fun and free play area at Westown Square, Shongweni

You can book your flower-picking experience by contacting The Flower Farm on WhatsApp at 069 430 9344. 

How much does the flower picking cost at The Flower Farm?

R350 for a bucket of 50 stems. No sharing of buckets is allowed. 

You can also reach out to The Flower Farm on their social media pages: 

Facebook: The Flower Farm

Instagram: @the_flower_farm

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Cute Things to do in Durban Flowers Date night Date ideas

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.