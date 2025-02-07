Enjoy a tranquil escape at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat

Whether you’re in search of peace and tranquillity or an action-packed outdoor adventure, the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat offers the perfect escape. Nestled high on a ridge in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, this hidden gem presents stunning views of the Drakensberg and Maluti Mountains.

Here, you can wake up to breathtaking panoramas, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and embark on one of nine scenic hiking trails – from leisurely strolls to full-day treks. Along the way, keep an eye out for wildlife like Cape Eland, and wild horses, and experience the rejuvenating magic of absolute silence.

For those who want a real outdoor adventure, guided walks to Tugela Falls, the world’s second-highest waterfall, promise an unforgettable experience.

If you’re still hungry for more, the nearby Royal Natal National Park offers spectacular hikes and incredible landscapes waiting to be discovered.