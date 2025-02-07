Enjoy a tranquil escape at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat
Escape from all the noise and enjoy some peace, tranquillity and outdoor adventures at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat.
Whether you’re in search of peace and tranquillity or an action-packed outdoor adventure, the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat offers the perfect escape. Nestled high on a ridge in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, this hidden gem presents stunning views of the Drakensberg and Maluti Mountains.
Here, you can wake up to breathtaking panoramas, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and embark on one of nine scenic hiking trails – from leisurely strolls to full-day treks. Along the way, keep an eye out for wildlife like Cape Eland, and wild horses, and experience the rejuvenating magic of absolute silence.
For those who want a real outdoor adventure, guided walks to Tugela Falls, the world’s second-highest waterfall, promise an unforgettable experience.
If you’re still hungry for more, the nearby Royal Natal National Park offers spectacular hikes and incredible landscapes waiting to be discovered.
If you prefer to stay indoors, you’ll be in for a treat. The retreat offers a variety of delicious, home-style meals to keep your stomach happy.
Curl up with a good book by the fireplace, or gather
for board games, snooker, or jigsaw puzzles.
Craving some fresh air? Take a dip in the swimming pool, enjoy a scenic mountain bike
ride, or simply lose yourself in the beauty of your surroundings.
And for those with a musical touch, a baby grand piano is ready for you to play.
While you may be tempted to relax at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat, there’s no shortage of exciting nearby excursions to explore.
Take a trip to Champagne Valley, home to the renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir, the Raptor Centre, and a vibrant selection of arts and crafts markets.
For history enthusiasts, the Spioenkop Battlefield and Nature Reserve offer a fascinating glimpse into the area’s past, all while soaking in breathtaking views on horseback.
If you’re after adventure, Golden Gate National Park is the perfect destination to marvel at towering rock formations or enjoy a day full of outdoor activities.
Whatever your vibe, the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat offers an incredible escape where you can embrace the fresh mountain air and rediscover the beauty of nature.
