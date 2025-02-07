Cultural activities to do along the KZN South Coast
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Ready for an adventure? We’ve found some ancient caves, scenic trails, and breathtaking waterfalls in KZN.
Ready for an adventure? We’ve found some ancient caves, scenic trails, and breathtaking waterfalls in KZN.
It's time to ditch the beach for a day and discover the region's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking views, and adrenaline-pumping activities.
KwaXolo Caves Adventures
Step into the ancient world of the San people at the KwaXolo Caves, a treasure trove of rock art and history dating back 100,000 years.
Hike, climb, and explore the caves with a guided tour, and take in the stunning views of the gorge and waterfall.
Umzumbe River Trails
Immerse yourself in authentic Zulu culture on the Umzumbe River Trails, a 70km "Green Flag Trail" that winds through the picturesque countryside.
Choose your adventure: hike, bike, run, or ride horseback through the rolling hills and scenic vistas.
Nyandezulu Experience
Nature lovers, rejoice! This scenic guided tour takes you on a 30-minute hike to a breathtaking 80m-high waterfall.
You can either hike up the Ntantana Mountain for panoramic views or explore the legendary Mdlungwana Holy Mountain.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago