Cultural activities to do along the KZN South Coast

Ready for an adventure? We’ve found some ancient caves, scenic trails, and breathtaking waterfalls in KZN.

It's time to ditch the beach for a day and discover the region's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking views, and adrenaline-pumping activities.

KwaXolo Caves Adventures Step into the ancient world of the San people at the KwaXolo Caves, a treasure trove of rock art and history dating back 100,000 years. Hike, climb, and explore the caves with a guided tour, and take in the stunning views of the gorge and waterfall.

Umzumbe River Trails Immerse yourself in authentic Zulu culture on the Umzumbe River Trails, a 70km "Green Flag Trail" that winds through the picturesque countryside. Choose your adventure: hike, bike, run, or ride horseback through the rolling hills and scenic vistas.

Nyandezulu Experience Nature lovers, rejoice! This scenic guided tour takes you on a 30-minute hike to a breathtaking 80m-high waterfall. You can either hike up the Ntantana Mountain for panoramic views or explore the legendary Mdlungwana Holy Mountain.

