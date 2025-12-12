Chasing waterfalls at Kloof Gorge: Your guide to the trails of Krantzkloof Nature Reserve

Krantzkloof Nature Reserve offers a landscape shaped by cliffs, forest, water and vast stretches of indigenous beauty. For those who enjoy the calm and spectacle of waterfalls, the reserve provides an ideal setting. The combination of lush forest pathways, flowing water and sweeping kloof views makes the reserve a notable place for hikers seeking an outdoor experience that brings natural scenery to the forefront.

Which routes offer the best waterfall experience?

Two trails are available, each offering its own perspective of the reserve’s waterfalls. The 4 km trail is suited to beginners and casual hikers, offering a shorter journey that still captures the charm of the area. With an estimated duration of one to two hours, this option allows hikers to experience scenic sections of the gorge without a demanding level of fitness.

The 8 km route is an intermediate option suited to those who want a longer outing. This trail spans roughly three to four hours and gives hikers extended time within the reserve, offering more vantage points and a wider look at the surrounding kloof environment.

How challenging are the trails?

Each route is graded to help hikers choose according to their comfort and fitness levels.

The 4 km trail is classified as Grade 1 for regular hikers and Grade 2 for casual hikers, indicating an easy to moderate experience with minimal to manageable effort required.

The 8 km trail is graded 2.5 for regular hikers and 3.5 for casual hikers. This places it within the moderate range, with some sections that may require a reasonable level of fitness.

What practical details should hikers know before the day?

The meeting point for both routes is the main parking area at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, located at 152 Kloof Falls Road, Kloof. The start time is 6:00 AM.

Ticket prices are set at R189 per person for the 4 km trail and R249 per person for the 8 km trail, with both including the reserve entrance fee. Tickets are available exclusively on Quicket and spots are limited. Click here to purchase tickets.

What happens in the case of cancellations or no-shows?

There are no refunds or credits for no-shows. Should the event be cancelled due to bad weather, it will either be rescheduled or credited.

The grading guide provides additional clarity: Grade 1 involves minimal fitness, Grade 2 offers moderate effort, Grade 3 requires some fitness, Grade 4 demands good fitness and Grade 5 is very strenuous, although the event does not include anything beyond the intermediate range.

Chasing waterfalls at Kloof Gorge offers an opportunity to enjoy water, forest and kloof scenery in a structured and accessible way, allowing hikers to choose the experience that best suits their pace and ability.