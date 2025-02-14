Chasing waterfalls: 3 scenic spots in KZN

It's time to explore Karkloof Falls, Paradise Valley, and Krantzkloof for a refreshing adventure in nature. Get ready to hike, picnic, and marvel at the natural beauty of KwaZulu-Natal.

Looking for a refreshing adventure in KwaZulu-Natal? Look no further. We've got three stunning waterfalls that will leave you breathless. Now’s the time to start chasing waterfalls and explore the natural beauty of KZN.

1. Karkloof Falls: A 105m plunge Located near Howick, Karkloof Falls is a must-visit. This 105m high waterfall is surrounded by lush forests and offers a serene atmosphere perfect for picnics and braais.



Entry is free, and you can even hike to the bottom of the falls for a closer look.



Location: Valle, Karkloof Rd, Howick

2. Paradise Valley: A nature lover's paradise In the heart of Durban lies Paradise Valley Nature Reserve, a haven for nature enthusiasts. Take a hike through the trails, spot unique wildlife, and marvel at the majestic waterfall.



With braai facilities and picnic areas, it's an ideal spot for a family outing.



Location: 10 Oxford Rd, Pinetown, Durban

3. Krantzkloof: A haven for hikers and climbers Krantzkloof Nature Reserve offers stunning views, diverse landscapes, and exciting hiking trails. With two entrances along the Molweni and Nkutu Rivers, you can explore the reserve's natural beauty.



Don't miss the Kloof Falls entrance, which offers breathtaking views of the waterfall.



Location: Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, 152 Kloof Falls Rd, Kranskloof, Kloof

