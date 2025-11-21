Step into the glow at Durban’s Trail of Lights this festive season

Experience the magic of the 2025 Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights, South Africa’s biggest festive wonderland.

If you’ve been waiting for that official moment when Durban flips the switch on festive season vibes, the fairy lights have officially spoken. The iconic Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights is back, bigger, brighter, and twinklier than ever. This year, it’s taking place from 5 December until 3 January and it's basically a whole holiday universe packed into one magical garden. It’s the largest festive wonderland, where every path sparkles, every tree glows, and every moment feels like it belongs in a Christmas movie montage.

What’s new this year? As you wander through the lush Botanic Gardens, prepare for a symphony of colour that dances through the night. We’re talking: Brand-new light displays that’ll have your camera roll screaming, Radiant trees and whimsical festive scenes, Perfect photo spots for your annual “look-ma-I-cleaned-up-nice” picture, Two buzzing food gardens packed with yummy seasonal treats, Live entertainment and festive characters popping out like joyful jump scares.

This is a multi-sensory festive journey that makes even the grinchiest among us crack a smile. Bonus: Kiddies 2 years and under get in FREE, which is perfect because small humans love lights and don’t love paying for things. For the kiddies For the parents who want to give their kiddies an experience that's both exciting and safe, the Trail of Lights offers the perfect variety of fun and festive cheer: Sparkling displays and festive scenes A re-imagined Santa’s Workshop where kids can craft their own cute keepsakes A Santa Grotto where they'll meet Santa and his elves Paws n Claus Night (10 December only) Dog parents, assemble. This one’s for you. On 10 December, Trail of Lights rolls out its red carpet for your furry besties. Bring your pups for a night of wagging tails, glowing pathways, and approximately 78 adorable photo opportunities you didn’t know you needed.

Important things to keep in mind To keep the holiday magic smooth and sparkly, make sure you’ve got the essentials sorted: Tickets: They’re limited and they sell out faster than Choice Assorted Biscuits on special. Make sure you get yours early at Webtickets. Tickets cost between R60 and R95. (Note: Refunds will only be issued for officially cancelled nights, not because you decided not to go.) Prohibited items: No firearms, weapons, food, drinks, animals (except Paws n Claus night), illegal substances, bicycles, balls, glow merch, balloons, glass, or gazebos. Time slots: Arrive within your allocated time to keep entry nice and jolly for everyone. You can enter any time after your start time. Rain or shine: The Trail of Lights continues even in a drizzle. Durban weather likes to surprise us, so dress accordingly.

