Planet Purple: An affordable kids play area and restaurant in Durban

If you're looking for a place to take the kids that offers an array of food options, Caminettos Planet Purple is the answer.

Caminettos is a stylish, family restaurant that opened in Overport, Durban, in 1993. Since then, its brand has expanded, including Purple Burgers, Purple Tacos, Let's Thai, Better Fish and Chicken, and a kids'' play area, Planet Purple.

With ample seating and a place to keep the kids occupied, there's even a gelato and coffee counter.