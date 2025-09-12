 Planet Purple: An affordable kids play area and restaurant in Durban
Updated | By East Coast Radio

A fun place to take the whole family is Planet Purple, located in Overport, Durban. 

A child playing in a kids play area in Durban
TikTok Screenshot/theroamingtaster

If you're looking for a place to take the kids that offers an array of food options, Caminettos Planet Purple is the answer. 

Caminettos is a stylish, family restaurant that opened in Overport, Durban, in 1993. Since then, its brand has expanded, including Purple Burgers, Purple Tacos, Let's Thai, Better Fish and Chicken, and a kids'' play area, Planet Purple. 

With ample seating and a place to keep the kids occupied, there's even a gelato and coffee counter. 

Planet Purple is situated on 201 Moses Kotane Road, Overport, Durban and is also available for hire (birthday parties and school excursions). 

The play area is suitable for children between 0 and 12-years-old. One hour of playtime costs R30, which is super affordable considering the number of things the kids have access to. 

Check out the video below, which shows some of the activities courtesy of TikTok

@theroamingtaster Places to visit with Kids 📍Planet Purple #thingstodowithkids #thingstodoindurban #theroamingtaster #southafrica #tiktoksa @Caminettos Durban ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) - Echosmith

For more information or to check out their menu options, check out their website at www.caminettos.com or contact them on 082 592 8888 or call 031 207 1251. 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

