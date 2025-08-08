 From just R50 you can enjoy fitness and fun in Durban
Updated | By East Coast Radio

"We tried pickleball for the first time and absolutely loved it!"

Two pickleball paddles and balls on a court leaning on a net
Two pickleball paddles and balls on a court leaning on a net/iStock/Olga Nikiforova

Looking for something sporty to do with the family this weekend? Then you have to try pickleball. 

If you're not familiar with the sport, we can help you. Pickleball combines parts of tennis, badminton, and table tennis or ping pong and is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.

Pickleball Windsor, in Glenwood, Durban, opened in March 2024 and has been keeping Durbanites active and engaged in the sport.

"Whether you're a family seeking enjoyable playtime or an individual eager for singles or doubles games, we welcome players of all ages to join in the fun. Just a friendly heads-up – once you immerse yourself in the game, you might find it hard to resist the addictive excitement," says Pickleball Windsor.

Check out the video of Durban Bargain Queen, courtesy of TikTok

@bargain_queen_stacey This hidden Durban gem has us ALL obsessed with pickleball! @Pickleball-Windsor Invited us to try out Pickleball for the first time and we absolutely loved it! Starting from just R50 for fun, fitness and family time! Use my code STACEY10 for 10% off private court bookings. 📍 30 James Henderson Cres Glenwood Open daily – see social play times and prices at the end of the video. #pickleball #durbantiktok #familyfun #budgetfriendly #durbancreators #budgetfriendly #weekendvibes ♬ Vibes - ZHRMusic

Weekday sessions: 

  • Wednesday, 5-7 pm - R60pp night lights
  • Friday | Session 1 - 4-6 pm | Session 2 - 6.30-8.30 pm R60pp

Weekend sessions:
  • Saturday | Session 1 - 8 am - 10 am-R50pp | Session 2 - Afternoon, 2-4 pm

  • Sunday, 3 pm - 5 pm-R50pp

  • For more information, you can contact the team at [email protected] | 082 573 9523 | 30 James Henderson Cresent Glenwood , Durban, South Africa

Image Courtesy of iStock

