From just R50 you can enjoy fitness and fun in Durban

Looking for something sporty to do with the family this weekend? Then you have to try pickleball.

If you're not familiar with the sport, we can help you. Pickleball combines parts of tennis, badminton, and table tennis or ping pong and is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.

Pickleball Windsor, in Glenwood, Durban, opened in March 2024 and has been keeping Durbanites active and engaged in the sport.

"Whether you're a family seeking enjoyable playtime or an individual eager for singles or doubles games, we welcome players of all ages to join in the fun. Just a friendly heads-up – once you immerse yourself in the game, you might find it hard to resist the addictive excitement," says Pickleball Windsor.