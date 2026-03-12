Journey "under the sea" with 'The Little Mermaid JR'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Kick off the Easter long weekend with a magical play that is suitable for the whole family
Kick off the Easter long weekend with a magical play that is suitable for the whole family
One of Disney's most loved animated films is coming to life at the Milkwood Theatre this April.
'The Little Mermaid JR' will open on Thursday, April 2, just in time for the Easter long weekend. It will run until Sunday, April 12.
"In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above," a synopsis reads.
"But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking."
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid', which is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name, was released in 1989.
Nearly 40 years later, it remains one of Disney's top-rated animated musicals. The 2023 live-action adaptation starring singer Halle Bailey was also a hit.
'The Little Mermaid JR' promises to capture the magic that audiences have come to expect from Ariel's inspiring story about love, sacrifice and acceptance.
Book on Webtickets to witness the enchanting story unfold with some of KZN's best talent.
Date: 2-12 April 2026
Price: R200 - R250
Duration: 70 minutes
Venue: The Milkwood Theatre, Danville Park Girls' High School (Durban North)
Parking: On field via Newport Avenue
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
SARS takes tax collection to WhatsApp in bold move
The taxman has taken its pursuit of outstanding debt to WhatsApp. Here i...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Hybrid work model significantly lowers burnout, new study finds
A new study revealed that hybrid working dramatically reduces burnout sy...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago