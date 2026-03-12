Journey "under the sea" with 'The Little Mermaid JR'

One of Disney's most loved animated films is coming to life at the Milkwood Theatre this April.

'The Little Mermaid JR' will open on Thursday, April 2, just in time for the Easter long weekend. It will run until Sunday, April 12.

"In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above," a synopsis reads.

"But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking."

Disney's 'The Little Mermaid', which is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name, was released in 1989.

Nearly 40 years later, it remains one of Disney's top-rated animated musicals. The 2023 live-action adaptation starring singer Halle Bailey was also a hit.

'The Little Mermaid JR' promises to capture the magic that audiences have come to expect from Ariel's inspiring story about love, sacrifice and acceptance.

Book on Webtickets to witness the enchanting story unfold with some of KZN's best talent.

Date: 2-12 April 2026

Price: R200 - R250

Duration: 70 minutes

Venue: The Milkwood Theatre, Danville Park Girls' High School (Durban North)

Parking: On field via Newport Avenue