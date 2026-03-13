The hunt is on at the Fig Tree Farm Easter Market
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Let the hunt begin... Don't miss out on one of KZN's best Easter egg hunts.
Let the hunt begin... Don't miss out on one of KZN's best Easter egg hunts.
The ultimate easter egg hunt is back for more family fun and adventure.
The Fig Tree Farm Easter Market and Egg Hunt in Hillcrest is set to take place at the end of March. Organisers have promised a weekend packed with lots of excitement.
Easter MarketLocal is lekker at the Fig Tree Fast Easter Market. Attendees can expect a curated lineup of local vendors, including tasty Easter-themed treats. There will also be many handmade crafts and goods that will make you feel proudly South African.
Last year's event featured 70 vendors and fun activities for the whole family.
Saturday, 28 March: 9am - 3pm
Sunday, 29 March: 9am - 2pm
Entry: Free
Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunts are one of the most anticipated traditions of the Easter holidays, especially for young ones. Children embark on a fun-filled adventure to search high and low for "hidden treasures". Their fits of giggles and joy as they find the coveted eggs are the highlight of the day.
Fun fact: During the early days of the tradition, people used real eggs for the Easter egg hunts. Families painted the eggs and hid them around their homes for kids to find. We're glad they switched to the delicious chocolate-and-marshmallow variety.
The Fig Tree Easter Egg Hunt is not to be missed. You might even spot the Easter Bunny!
Saturday, 28 March: 10am - 1pm
Sunday, 29 March: 10am - 1pm
Location: Hillcrest
Price: R100 per child
Tickets: Quicket
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image credit: Instagram/ Fig Tree Farm
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
KZN figure skating team sends its biggest inter-provincial squad to Pretoria in six years
For the first time in six years, KZN Figure Skating is sending a full te...Danny Guselli 15 minutes ago
-
Man ordered by court to financially support stepchildren after divorce
A court has ruled that a divorced man must continue supporting his stepc...Carol Ofori 17 minutes ago