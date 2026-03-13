 The hunt is on at the Fig Tree Farm Easter Market
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Let the hunt begin... Don't miss out on one of KZN's best Easter egg hunts. 

The ultimate easter egg hunt is back for more family fun and adventure. 

The Fig Tree Farm Easter Market and Egg Hunt in Hillcrest is set to take place at the end of March. Organisers have promised a weekend packed with lots of excitement.

Easter Market

Local is lekker at the Fig Tree Fast Easter Market. Attendees can expect a curated lineup of local vendors, including tasty Easter-themed treats. There will also be many handmade crafts and goods that will make you feel proudly South African. 


Last year's event featured 70 vendors and fun activities for the whole family. 

Saturday, 28 March: 9am - 3pm
Sunday, 29 March: 9am - 2pm
Entry: Free

Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunts are one of the most anticipated traditions of the Easter holidays, especially for young ones. Children embark on a fun-filled adventure to search high and low for "hidden treasures". Their fits of giggles and joy as they find the coveted eggs are the highlight of the day. 

Fun fact: During the early days of the tradition, people used real eggs for the Easter egg hunts. Families painted the eggs and hid them around their homes for kids to find. We're glad they switched to the delicious chocolate-and-marshmallow variety. 

The Fig Tree Easter Egg Hunt is not to be missed. You might even spot the Easter Bunny! 

Saturday, 28 March: 10am - 1pm
Sunday, 29 March: 10am - 1pm
Location: Hillcrest
Price: R100 per child
TicketsQuicket

Image credit: Instagram/ Fig Tree Farm

