 A fun and free play area at Westown Square, Shongweni
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

A fun and free play area at Westown Square, Shongweni

Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A giant play area in Durban's Outer West...

A little girl playing in a play area at Westown Square
TikTok Screenshot/mumlife_sa

It's January, or Janu-worry, as some might refer to it, and while many parents are literally counting down the days before the start of school, others are looking for low-cost things to do around Durban. 

Finding something cost-effective to do after the festive season and before school can be tricky. 

Here's a fun solution that isn't just packed with fun and variety but is also free!

Read more: Visit the Dubai Souk this festive season

Westown Square, a relatively new mall located in Shongweni, features a large play area suitable for toddlers and slightly older children. 

The kids' play area overlooks the beautifully landscaped Town Gardens and is located near the Bowl open-air amphitheatre. 

The mall is open from Sunday to Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm. There is also a Maker's market for artisanal products and a Food market. 

Find out more on westownsquare.co.za

Read more: Bunny Zone - a free interactive area for the kids and adults

Watch the video below from TikTok

@mumlife_sa

Looking for FREE fun for the little ones? Westown Mall, just 30 minutes from Durban, has over 7 play areas where kids can slide, climb, explore — and even play giant chess on the floor! All completely FREE! Perfect for toddlers and young kids to burn off energy while you shop or relax. Try visiting on a Saturday — start your morning at Shongweni Market, then head over to Westown Mall for more fun!

♬ nhạc nền - BLK"STUDIO

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Shongweni Kids Things to do in KZN Family friendly

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.