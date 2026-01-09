A fun and free play area at Westown Square, Shongweni
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A giant play area in Durban's Outer West...
A giant play area in Durban's Outer West...
It's January, or Janu-worry, as some might refer to it, and while many parents are literally counting down the days before the start of school, others are looking for low-cost things to do around Durban.
Finding something cost-effective to do after the festive season and before school can be tricky.
Here's a fun solution that isn't just packed with fun and variety but is also free!
Read more: Visit the Dubai Souk this festive season
Westown Square, a relatively new mall located in Shongweni, features a large play area suitable for toddlers and slightly older children.
The kids' play area overlooks the beautifully landscaped Town Gardens and is located near the Bowl open-air amphitheatre.
The mall is open from Sunday to Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm. There is also a Maker's market for artisanal products and a Food market.
Find out more on westownsquare.co.za
Watch the video below from TikTok.
@mumlife_sa
Looking for FREE fun for the little ones? Westown Mall, just 30 minutes from Durban, has over 7 play areas where kids can slide, climb, explore — and even play giant chess on the floor! All completely FREE! Perfect for toddlers and young kids to burn off energy while you shop or relax. Try visiting on a Saturday — start your morning at Shongweni Market, then head over to Westown Mall for more fun!♬ nhạc nền - BLK"STUDIO
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago