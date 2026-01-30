Visit Eterna in Ballito: the ultimate playground for toddlers and tweens
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Here's a spot to visit with the kids that promises to be the perfect playground.
Here's a spot to visit with the kids that promises to be the perfect playground.
A perfect playground for toddlers and tweens is at Eterna in Ballito.
Eterna Fun Park is South Africa's ultimate family fun destination, offering a host of activities for kids to enjoy.
Known as the home of South Africa’s largest inflatables, Eterna's "adventure playground features thrilling attractions such as a zipline soaring through the air, a lively soccer field, an exhilarating climbing wall, a bungee jump, and a challenging obstacle course — perfect for all ages and energy levels."
There's also Karaoke Blox, which boasts thousands of top-quality songs in multiple languages.
Eterna is also a great spot for birthday parties, corporate events and team building.
There's also a cafe for when the family gets hungry, serving light meals, beverages and desserts.
For an unlimited fun session, the rates are R150 (off-peak) and R175 (peak), which includes all attractions except the zipline and karaoke. Please note that age and weight requirements apply.
Zipline is R75 for 30 minutes (opening special and subject to terms and conditions).
Please note that you will be required to purchase the Eterna grip socks before participating in the attractions, which cost R50.
For more information, you can check out the Eterna website, eternaevents.co.za
Watch this cute TikTok video posted by a mom.
@mumlife_sa Eterna Events – Ballito’s Hidden Gem! Indoor fun park with inflatables, slides, zip-line, toddler zone and a cute cafe, and they even host amazing events & parties! 🎈💛 Perfect for kids, parties and family days out! 🎈💛 A must-visit if you’re in Ballito! @Eternaevents ♬ Get Ready - Steve Aoki Vocal Radio Edit - 2 Unlimited
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago