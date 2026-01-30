Visit Eterna in Ballito: the ultimate playground for toddlers and tweens

There's also Karaoke Blox, which boasts thousands of top-quality songs in multiple languages.

Known as the home of South Africa’s largest inflatables, Eterna's "adventure playground features thrilling attractions such as a zipline soaring through the air, a lively soccer field, an exhilarating climbing wall, a bungee jump, and a challenging obstacle course — perfect for all ages and energy levels."

Eterna Fun Park is South Africa's ultimate family fun destination, offering a host of activities for kids to enjoy.

A perfect playground for toddlers and tweens is at Eterna in Ballito.

Eterna is also a great spot for birthday parties, corporate events and team building.

There's also a cafe for when the family gets hungry, serving light meals, beverages and desserts.

For an unlimited fun session, the rates are R150 (off-peak) and R175 (peak), which includes all attractions except the zipline and karaoke. Please note that age and weight requirements apply.

Zipline is R75 for 30 minutes (opening special and subject to terms and conditions).

Please note that you will be required to purchase the Eterna grip socks before participating in the attractions, which cost R50.