 The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill

Updated | By East Coast Radio

How does lunch overlooking the Valley of 1000 Hills sound?

A pizza and burger on a table with a kids play area in the background
A pizza and burger on a table with a kids play area in the background/TikTok Screenshot/frommytable_sa

If you are looking for a nice spot to take the kids with a view and a yummy menu, then we have just the place for you.

Take the family to The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill. The cafe overlooks the Valley of a Thousand Hills and offers indoor and outdoor dining and a kids' play area.

"Our menu ranges from 100% ice cream milkshakes to a selection of sweet and savoury waffles and pancakes, to cafe burgers, curries, bunnies and all-day breakfast," reports Tripadvisor.

 And on the weekends, a selection of pizza and braai items that are also available.

Read more: Bunny Zone - a free interactive area for the kids and adults

Watch the video below from a TikToker, which shows a well-rounded view of the cafe. 

@frommytable_sa Weekday lunch for R65? @thebrowncatcafe is halal, peaceful, and a great spot for families — or just a quiet bite out of the city. 🍔 R65 lunch special (burger + drink) 🍕 Large margarita pizza 📍 Botha’s Hill, KZN ✅ Kids play area | halal | scenic views #FromMyTable #HalalSouthAfrica #DurbanEats #KZNEats #HiddenGemsKZN #HalalEats #HillcrestCafe #DurbanFoodie #FoodieFindsZA #WhereToEatDurban #LocalFoodSpot #HalalLunch #DurbanFoodScene #KZNFoodie #HalalDurban #FamilyFriendlyCafe #FoodieSouthAfrica #CafeViews #DurbanRestaurants #LunchInDurban #KZNCafes #SouthAfricanFoodie #HalalSpotsSA #DurbanHalalEats #CafeReelsZA ♬ Pretty Little Baby - Connie Francis

Read more: Experience thrills & chills at Highstakes Adventure Park

The Brown Cat Cafe is located on 1 Clement Stott Rd, Heidis Centre, Botha’s Hill.

Operating hours | Mon–Fri: 9 am–4 pm | Sat–Sun: 8 am–5 pm

Contact information | +27 60 723 6333 | Instagram | Facebook

Check out the video below from Instagram that shows one of their famous milkshakes in the making. 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

For more from East Coast Radio

Durban Kids Things to do in KZN Things to do in Durban Kid friendly

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.