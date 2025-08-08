The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill
Updated | By East Coast Radio
How does lunch overlooking the Valley of 1000 Hills sound?
If you are looking for a nice spot to take the kids with a view and a yummy menu, then we have just the place for you.
Take the family to The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill. The cafe overlooks the Valley of a Thousand Hills and offers indoor and outdoor dining and a kids' play area.
"Our menu ranges from 100% ice cream milkshakes to a selection of sweet and savoury waffles and pancakes, to cafe burgers, curries, bunnies and all-day breakfast," reports Tripadvisor.
And on the weekends, a selection of pizza and braai items that are also available.
Watch the video below from a TikToker, which shows a well-rounded view of the cafe.
@frommytable_sa Weekday lunch for R65? @thebrowncatcafe is halal, peaceful, and a great spot for families — or just a quiet bite out of the city. 🍔 R65 lunch special (burger + drink) 🍕 Large margarita pizza 📍 Botha’s Hill, KZN ✅ Kids play area | halal | scenic views #FromMyTable #HalalSouthAfrica #DurbanEats #KZNEats #HiddenGemsKZN #HalalEats #HillcrestCafe #DurbanFoodie #FoodieFindsZA #WhereToEatDurban #LocalFoodSpot #HalalLunch #DurbanFoodScene #KZNFoodie #HalalDurban #FamilyFriendlyCafe #FoodieSouthAfrica #CafeViews #DurbanRestaurants #LunchInDurban #KZNCafes #SouthAfricanFoodie #HalalSpotsSA #DurbanHalalEats #CafeReelsZA ♬ Pretty Little Baby - Connie Francis
The Brown Cat Cafe is located on 1 Clement Stott Rd, Heidis Centre, Botha’s Hill.
Operating hours | Mon–Fri: 9 am–4 pm | Sat–Sun: 8 am–5 pm
Contact information | +27 60 723 6333 | Instagram | Facebook
Check out the video below from Instagram that shows one of their famous milkshakes in the making.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
