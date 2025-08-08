If you are looking for a nice spot to take the kids with a view and a yummy menu, then we have just the place for you.

Take the family to The Brown Cat Cafe in Botha's Hill. The cafe overlooks the Valley of a Thousand Hills and offers indoor and outdoor dining and a kids' play area.

"Our menu ranges from 100% ice cream milkshakes to a selection of sweet and savoury waffles and pancakes, to cafe burgers, curries, bunnies and all-day breakfast," reports Tripadvisor.

And on the weekends, a selection of pizza and braai items that are also available.