Are you ready for an 'extra sweet' experience at Cappino Treat Store

Cappino is said to provide a sweet, luxurious experience for all its customers, from a range of imported candy and snacks to custom-dipped Magnums and premium coffee.

Cappino Treat Store recently opened its doors and received great online reviews.

If you have a sweet tooth and love all things with an extra dollop of chocolate or a sprinkle of candy, you must check out South Africa’s only permanent Magnum Experience Bar in Florida Road.

Locals gather from all parts of Durban to experience this exclusive Magnum Bar dipping experience.

There are three experiences to choose from with different levels of dipping and toppings.

Experience one: get you one dip and drizzle on your Magnum ice cream | R55

Experience two: you get one dip and one drizzle plus two local toppings | R95

Experience three: one dip and one drizzle with two imported toppings | R115

Watch the video below on Instagram.