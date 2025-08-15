Are you ready for an 'extra sweet' experience at Cappino Treat Store
Cappino Treat Store on Florida Road offers an over-the-top Magnum experience that is nothing like your usual Magnum delight...
If you have a sweet tooth and love all things with an extra dollop of chocolate or a sprinkle of candy, you must check out South Africa’s only permanent Magnum Experience Bar in Florida Road.
Cappino Treat Store recently opened its doors and received great online reviews.
Cappino is said to provide a sweet, luxurious experience for all its customers, from a range of imported candy and snacks to custom-dipped Magnums and premium coffee.
Locals gather from all parts of Durban to experience this exclusive Magnum Bar dipping experience.
There are three experiences to choose from with different levels of dipping and toppings.
Experience one: get you one dip and drizzle on your Magnum ice cream | R55
Experience two: you get one dip and one drizzle plus two local toppings | R95
Experience three: one dip and one drizzle with two imported toppings | R115
The Cappino Treat Store is located at 141 Florida Road, Durban, between Nonna’s and Strada Street Food.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
