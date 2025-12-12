For the pizza lovers, New York Slice Pizza opens in Durban
Pizza lovers are cheesing over the new hit in town, New York Slice Pizza, which opens its Durban doors.
Mark Francis, the founder of the New York Slice brand, had a dream of bringing authentic slice pizza to South Africa. Having worked as an accountant in Manhattan, he realised that South Africa was missing out on the authentic NY-style pizza by the slice.
"Determined to change that, Mark set his sights on bringing a slice of New York to Cape Town. In 2013, he leapt and opened the first NY Slice store on Kloof Street," says the NY Slice Pizza website.
Francis didn't just bring the NY Slice to South Africa, but he also got the skill and knowledge that comes with making an authentic slice with him.
He trained under the renowned pizza chef Federico in New York City and worked in some of the city’s most iconic pizzerias, where he flipped dough, delivered pies, and perfected his craft.
Durbanites have been excited to share their visits to the restaurant since its opening last weekend.
New York Slice Pizza Durban opened its doors at 200 Florida Road, Windermere, Durban and is 100% Halaal.
Check out some of the snaps from their opening on Instagram below.
Since opening its first store in Cape Town, NY Slice Pizza has expanded to other locations around the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, including Parkhurst, Johannesburg, and Durban.
Now you can eat the authentic chewy-style doughed pizza as if you are in New York at your doorstep.
Check out their menu here.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
