For the pizza lovers, New York Slice Pizza opens in Durban

Pizza lovers are cheesing over the new hit in town, New York Slice Pizza, which opens its Durban doors.

Mark Francis, the founder of the New York Slice brand, had a dream of bringing authentic slice pizza to South Africa. Having worked as an accountant in Manhattan, he realised that South Africa was missing out on the authentic NY-style pizza by the slice.

"Determined to change that, Mark set his sights on bringing a slice of New York to Cape Town. In 2013, he leapt and opened the first NY Slice store on Kloof Street," says the NY Slice Pizza website.

Francis didn't just bring the NY Slice to South Africa, but he also got the skill and knowledge that comes with making an authentic slice with him.

He trained under the renowned pizza chef Federico in New York City and worked in some of the city’s most iconic pizzerias, where he flipped dough, delivered pies, and perfected his craft.