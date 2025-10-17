A little taste of Italy right here in Durban

A taste of Italy awaits you at Caffe Italia in Durban North (no passport needed).

Ever had that sudden urge to live your best Italian life, but your bank account screamed, “Local travel only”? Well, you actually don’t need a Schengen visa or a long-haul flight to get a taste of Italy. All you need is a quick trip to Glenashley, Durban North, and Caffé Italia will handle the rest.

This Italian-owned gem overlooks the Indian Ocean, where the view is just as delicious as the food. Think passing ships, dreamy skies, and the kind of atmosphere that whispers, La dolce vita. Walking into Caffé Italia feels less like entering a restaurant and more like being invited into a family home.

The team prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients (some locally sourced, some specially imported) so every pizza, pasta, and plate is crafted to perfection. After your first visit, there are only two possible outcomes: You come back the very next day for that same dish. You come back the very next day to try something new… and somehow, it’s even better.

What's on the menu? Caffe Italia offers a wide variety of food options (including vegetarian options), whether you’re having a chilled sit-down or takeaway. There’s pasta (house pasta, traditional pasta or home-made pasta – whatever your flavour), gourmet pizzas, meat, poultry and seafood. Oh, and their desserts? Chef’s kiss! Essentially, Caffe Italia has every delicious meal that Italy can offer you without the expensive airplane ticket. Check out their sit-down and takeaway menus.

The weekly specials will make you go "Mamma Mia" Each day of the week gives you a chance to explore a different dish at Caffe Italia, without breaking the bank. Monday is all about de Pizza! To start off the week, you can get 25% off selected Pizzas. Best Monday ever!

Tuesdays are Pasta la vista at Caffe Italia with 25% off all traditional pastas and house pastas.

Thursdays are for the ladies (sorry gents). Every Thursday, Caffe Italia hosts the ladies with 25% off carafe and cocktails, as well as 50% off selected main meals.

Lunch specials are available from Monday to Saturday, with a two-course meal for R195pp or a one-course mean for R135pp. That’s a total bargain considering their gourmet style food and large portions. Check out their lunch menu.

Which dishes should I try? Good question, curious foodie. Visiting any restaurant for the first time can be stressful and confusing, with so many dishes to choose from. So, these are the dishes you MUST try! Pepperoni Pizza: You think you’ve had a real pepperoni pizza, but Caffe Italia’s version literally reinvents the wheel, with salami, peppers and garlic! (Top tip: Make sure you add the Parmesan Cheese) Romana: This is basically a taste of Rome, with bacon camembert, cheese and cranberry jam. Butternut Panzeroti: These are cute little pasta pillows filled with butternut, done with a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with pecan nuts. Homemade Spinach Ravioli: If you love the Panzeroti, you’ll love this. Its 10 pasta pillows filled with spinach and ricotta cheese, served with a creamy napolitana sauce. Picante: If you’re looking to live on the wild side, this Pizza is just for you; made with mince bolognaise, chilli and avocado.

Where is Caffe Italia? Caffe Italia is at Eastmans Spar Centre (on the rooftop) on Ashley Avenue, Glenashley, Durban North So, if you’ve been craving a little dolce vita without the passport drama, this is your sign. Go. Eat. Enjoy. Oh, and don’t forget dessert.