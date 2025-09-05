Hidden gem in Durban: Heidi’s Cafe

We must admit that we love how Durbanites celebrate their cute finds around KwaZulu-Natal.

Heidi’s Cafe, located on Marine Drive in the Bluff, is a beautiful spot to visit this weekend.

Heidi’s Cafe is a rustic, comfortable, and homely little spot to hang out after an early morning surf, time on the beach, or just to enjoy some simple, good food. We specialise in breakfasts, coffee, and home-baked goods.

The entrance to the cafe is from Foreshore Drive, at Anstey’s Beach Backpackers. Find us just past reception above the swimming pool.” (Heidi’s Cafe)