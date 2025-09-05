Hidden gem in Durban: Heidi’s Cafe
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Enjoy Heidi’s Restaurant, a cute spot a stone throw away from Anstey’s Beach in the Bluff.
We must admit that we love how Durbanites celebrate their cute finds around KwaZulu-Natal.
Heidi’s Cafe, located on Marine Drive in the Bluff, is a beautiful spot to visit this weekend.
Heidi’s Cafe is a rustic, comfortable, and homely little spot to hang out after an early morning surf, time on the beach, or just to enjoy some simple, good food. We specialise in breakfasts, coffee, and home-baked goods.
The entrance to the cafe is from Foreshore Drive, at Anstey’s Beach Backpackers. Find us just past reception above the swimming pool.” (Heidi’s Cafe)
Over and above their rustic surroundings, the cafe offers an affordable menu that hosts breakfast meals, toasted sandwiches, hot beverages, smoothies, juices and sodas.
Check out the video posted by a Durban content creator, courtesy of TikTok.
@life_unfilteredsa 🌊 Durban’s hidden gem → Heidi’s Cafe at Ansteys Beach! 🍳☕ Delicious food, great vibes, and just steps from the ocean. 🌴✨ 📍 477 Marine Drive, Bluff, Durban 📞 031 467 2135 📧 [email protected] #DurbanEats #HeidisCafe #BeachVibes #supportlocal ♬ origineel geluid - noon.dj
For more information, you can contact Heidi’s Cafe. Check out the contact information below.
TELEPHONE | 031 467 2135 | 072 635 4071
EMAIL | [email protected]
OPERATING TIMES | Tuesday - Sunday. 7 am - 12 pm (midday). Closed on Mondays.
ADDRESS | 477 Marine Drive, Bluff, Durban
