Foodwagen, the smash burger spot in Durban inspired by Volkswagen
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Whether you're a fan of the iconic Beetle or a Polo, Foodwagen offers meals named after iconic VW cars.
Whether you're a fan of the iconic Beetle or a Polo, Foodwagen offers meals named after iconic VW cars.
Foodwagen is the perfect spot for Durbanites who enjoy good food and love the Volkswagen brand.
Ahmed Dhooma was inspired to merge his love forof the VW brand with food and created Foodwagen. "Just like that car, our journey has been about precision, passion, and performance," he says.
When the COVID19 lockdown meant working from home, I was able to explore my other passion - food. More specifically, authentic fast food. I fashioned myself a burger like no other, and it became a firm Friday favourite. Word spread, and extended family and friends wanted to try it. It was too good not to share with the world, so Foodwagen was born.
- Ahmed Dhooma
Check out a food review by the Durban Dude, courtesy of TikTok.
@the.durban.dude Best burgers in Durban? 👀🍔 @Foodwagen in Musgrave is serving up meals named after Volkswagen Cars - the meals taste just as well engineered too! 📍311 Vause Road, Musgrave (inside Lifestyle Center) Halaal ✅ #foodwagen #halaaldurban #thingstododurban #durbaneats #durbandude ♬ champagne - G Sounds
Check out this food review done by Anazira on Instagram.
The Foodwagen is Halaal and located at Shop 10, 311 Vause Road, Essenwood, entrance on 293 John Zikhali Road.
For more information, you can contact them at 081 853 6538 or explore their menu items and reviews on Instagram and TikTok.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago