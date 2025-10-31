 Foodwagen, the smash burger spot in Durban inspired by Volkswagen
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Whether you're a fan of the iconic Beetle or a Polo, Foodwagen offers meals named after iconic VW cars.

The Foodwagen food truck parked at a location
Instagram Screenshot/foodwagen.za

Foodwagen is the perfect spot for Durbanites who enjoy good food and love the Volkswagen brand. 

Ahmed Dhooma was inspired to merge his love forof the VW brand with food and created Foodwagen. "Just like that car, our journey has been about precision, passion, and performance," he says. 

Check out a food review by the Durban Dude, courtesy of TikTok

@the.durban.dude Best burgers in Durban? 👀🍔 @Foodwagen in Musgrave is serving up meals named after Volkswagen Cars - the meals taste just as well engineered too! 📍311 Vause Road, Musgrave (inside Lifestyle Center) Halaal ✅ #foodwagen #halaaldurban #thingstododurban #durbaneats #durbandude ♬ champagne - G Sounds

Check out this food review done by Anazira on Instagram

The Foodwagen is Halaal and located at Shop 10, 311 Vause Road, Essenwood, entrance on 293 John Zikhali Road. 

For more information, you can contact them at 081 853 6538 or explore their menu items and reviews on Instagram and TikTok

Image Courtesy of Instagram

