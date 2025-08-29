Enjoy a coffee date at Santosa Coffee on Florida Road
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you're looking for a quiet spot nestled in a cute spot on Florida Road, Santosa Coffee is the perfect place.
If you are looking for a quiet, picturesque, idyllic spot to have coffee and curl up with a book, then we have just the space for you.
Nestled away between two buildings on Florida Road, Durban, is the Santosa Coffee Shop. It truly is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city as you walk down a wooden staircase framed by large trees.
You walk down the stairs and reach a beautifully laid out outdoor lounge that doesn't just look homey but breathes a sense of calm and relaxation.
The coffee shop is bohemian-inspired and offers coffee lovers a lovely array of coffee drinks, a place to share a meal with friends or have a solo date, and a small library of books if they feel like reading.
"Inspired by the Indonesian word for "contentment" which perfectly embodies the philosophy behind our business - to provide a space where people can find peace, happiness and a sense of community." (Santosa Coffee Website)
Check out the video below from Instagram where Durbanite influencer Taylor shares some time with her mom and aunty.
Santosa Coffee is open daily from 6:30 am to 4:30 pm and are Halaal certified.
They are located on 344 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban and are open to venue hire. For more information, you can contact them on their website www.santosacoffee.co.za
