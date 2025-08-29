Enjoy a coffee date at Santosa Coffee on Florida Road

If you are looking for a quiet, picturesque, idyllic spot to have coffee and curl up with a book, then we have just the space for you.

Nestled away between two buildings on Florida Road, Durban, is the Santosa Coffee Shop. It truly is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city as you walk down a wooden staircase framed by large trees.

You walk down the stairs and reach a beautifully laid out outdoor lounge that doesn't just look homey but breathes a sense of calm and relaxation.