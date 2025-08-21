 Durban's newest obsession for comfort food, AAA Cafe
Updated | By East Coast Radio

If you're looking for comfort food, then the AAA cafe should be the place to visit. 

A fully loaded burger
Instagram Screenshot/aaa_cafe

If you are craving comfort food in Durban, we must introduce you to AAA Cafe, a restaurant in Overport. 

It is a prized spot for good old-fashioned comfort food and promises something for every craving. 

"From loaded burgers and toasted sandwiches, to juicy grills, icy freezos, thick shakes, fruity smoothies, and refreshing mocktails, we’ve got something for every craving!" (Instagram)

The restaurant is located on 153 Crescent Street, Overport, and gives old-school American diner vibes. 

Check out this foodie's video of her experience at the cafe, courtesy of Instagram

The restaurant is Halaal and offers curbside pickup. To find out more about its menu, you can contact it on WhatsApp at 070 346 9965. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

