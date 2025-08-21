Durban's newest obsession for comfort food, AAA Cafe

If you are craving comfort food in Durban, we must introduce you to AAA Cafe, a restaurant in Overport.

It is a prized spot for good old-fashioned comfort food and promises something for every craving.

"From loaded burgers and toasted sandwiches, to juicy grills, icy freezos, thick shakes, fruity smoothies, and refreshing mocktails, we’ve got something for every craving!" (Instagram)

The restaurant is located on 153 Crescent Street, Overport, and gives old-school American diner vibes.