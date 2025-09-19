Breakfast for R49 at this Durban spot

One Ten Bar and Restaurant is located on Stalwart Simelane Street in South Beach, Durban.

The newly opened restaurant is opposite the Supa Quick near the Durban ICC. It has a bar and a variety of menu items, including Shisanyama, Burgers and Chips, Chicken and meat options, and seafood.

They have a well-rounded menu that includes some of Durban's most popular dishes, from bunny chows to shisanyama.

The restaurant is open from 8 am to midnight, and recently shared how they have an affordable breakfast option.

The breakfast is just R49 and is available to patrons daily at any time.