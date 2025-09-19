3 vegetarian restaurants to visit in Durban

The Hindu community has started observing its auspicious fasting time, which means it is time to get creative with meat-free meal options.

Most households have equipped their menus based on their likes and dislikes, and while many families choose not to eat out during this time, some cannot cook or do meal prep.

We have some great vegetarian and vegan restaurants around Durban for those families. These places have a rich sense of culture, religion, and heritage, and they also pack in the flavour.

1. Spice Emporium Durban - Chaat Shop

Not only is this a great spot to pick up spices and an array of Indian foods to prepare at home, but there is also a restaurant at the Spice Emporium called the Chaat Shop.

The Spice Emporium is located on 33 Monty Naicker Street in central Durban. For Heritage Month, they are running a special every weekend: their broad bean bunny chows are just R25.

Check out the video from Instagram below.