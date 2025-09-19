3 vegetarian restaurants to visit in Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Whether you're observing the Hindu fast or just looking for flavourful meat-free restaurant ideas in Durban, we have some options for you...
Whether you're observing the Hindu fast or just looking for flavourful meat-free restaurant ideas in Durban, we have some options for you...
The Hindu community has started observing its auspicious fasting time, which means it is time to get creative with meat-free meal options.
Most households have equipped their menus based on their likes and dislikes, and while many families choose not to eat out during this time, some cannot cook or do meal prep.
We have some great vegetarian and vegan restaurants around Durban for those families. These places have a rich sense of culture, religion, and heritage, and they also pack in the flavour.
1. Spice Emporium Durban - Chaat Shop
Not only is this a great spot to pick up spices and an array of Indian foods to prepare at home, but there is also a restaurant at the Spice Emporium called the Chaat Shop.
The Spice Emporium is located on 33 Monty Naicker Street in central Durban. For Heritage Month, they are running a special every weekend: their broad bean bunny chows are just R25.
Check out the video from Instagram below.
2. Buttercup Vegan Cafe
This restaurant has received raving reviews from customers who could not distinguish between vegan plant-based meat options.
While many Hindus find it useless to visit a place that serves substitute meat-free options that look like meat, as there's more to fasting than that, this spot is a great one for those who have transitioned into a vegan lifestyle.
The Buttercup Vegan Cafe has a range of items on its menu, including a frozen range.
Read more: Hidden gem in Durban: Heidi’s Cafe
3. The Hare Krishna Temples (Chatsworth and Phoenix)
The Hare Krishna temples in both Chatsworth and Phoenix are well known for the temple restaurants run by the Govinda's Vegan and Vegetarian restaurant.
Govinda's has earned a sense of nostalgia for many Durbanites who remember it from their early childhoods. The restaurant offers vegan food in both baked and cooked forms.
"Govinda’s wide variety of vegan and vegetarian curries, which is the shining star on our menu. Our Beans & Potato Curry recipe was included in a “Best of Durban” cookbook. Also on the menu is breyani, rice, pasta, fried savouries, vegan burgers, paneer and soya rolls & sandwiches, pies, pizza slices, and rotis." (Govinda's Website)
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Canva
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 15 to 19 September
From school cheating scandals to marriage law, KZN was going through it ...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
-
Big changes for banks and ATMs as branches go cashless and machines upgraded across South Africa
Major shifts are happening across branches and ATMs in South Africa. Her...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago