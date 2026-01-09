Everton Waterfall Wonderland Hike this January 2026

Enjoy a fun morning hike with the family at the Everton Conservancy in Hillcrest.

The Everton Conservancy Waterfall hike is back this January 2026. Described as a scenic adventure, the Everton Conservancy is the oldest urban conservancy in South Africa, having been established in 1991.

The Everton Conservancy is situated west of Durban within the eThekwini Municipality and upstream of the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. This area boasts an abundance of natural beauty, featuring incredible forests, grasslands, and wetlands that support a rich array of wildlife, including bushbuck, duiker, bush pigs, genets, and even rare sightings of serval and caracal.

You can expect to find over 100 species of recorded birdlife, including the majestic and endangered African Crowned Eagle.