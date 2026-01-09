Everton Waterfall Wonderland Hike this January 2026

Discover Everton’s Waterfall Wonderland Hike This January
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Visit South Africa's oldest urban conservancy, Everton Conservancy in Hillcrest.
Visit South Africa's oldest urban conservancy, Everton Conservancy in Hillcrest.
Enjoy a fun morning hike with the family at the Everton Conservancy in Hillcrest.
The Everton Conservancy Waterfall hike is back this January 2026. Described as a scenic adventure, the Everton Conservancy is the oldest urban conservancy in South Africa, having been established in 1991.
The Everton Conservancy is situated west of Durban within the eThekwini Municipality and upstream of the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. This area boasts an abundance of natural beauty, featuring incredible forests, grasslands, and wetlands that support a rich array of wildlife, including bushbuck, duiker, bush pigs, genets, and even rare sightings of serval and caracal.
You can expect to find over 100 species of recorded birdlife, including the majestic and endangered African Crowned Eagle.
Read more: Chasing waterfalls at Kloof Gorge: Your guide to the trails of Krantzkloof Nature Reserve
Event details:
- Date | 17 January 2026
- Time | 6:15 am to start 6:30 am
- Venue | Everton Conservancy, Acutts Drive, Everton (WhatsApp for location)
Hike options:
-Option 1: 3km (Grade 1) – Perfect for families with small children and beginners!
-Option 2: 8km (Grade 2)
Ticket Prices:
-Adults: 3km: R99 | 8km: R149
-Kids (under 13): 3km: R79 | 8km: R99
The ticket price includes a donation to the conservancy. No refunds for no shows.
Read more: Chasing waterfalls: 3 scenic spots in KZN
What to bring for the hike?
- Snacks, water or cold drinks
- A backpack
- Walking shoes or takkies with good grip (No flat shoes allowed!)
The hike will proceed regardless of the weather, unless, of course, there are extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rain, extreme cold or heat. Remember to bring a raincoat, a little rain won’t hurt anyone, and the bugs will stay away!
Please note that a minimum of 15 confirmed bookings is required for the event to proceed. If this minimum amount is not achieved in time of the event, the it will be cancelled and refunds will be processed.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago