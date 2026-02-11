Celebrate friendship with fun events this February

While Valentine’s Day often dominates February, Durban has embraced Galentine’s Day, a celebration focused on friendship, female energy and shared experiences. The city offers a variety of events this month, ranging from elegant dinners to creative paint sessions and outdoor adventures, giving friends a chance to spend quality time together.

Where can singles enjoy a meaningful adventure?

For those seeking a different experience from the typical Valentine’s Day dinner, the Singles & Mingles Community Adventure takes place on 14 February in the scenic 1000 Hills region. According to Northglen News, this full-day event encourages connection, conversation, and outdoor enjoyment. Participants can engage in activities designed to build community and meet like-minded people while exploring one of Durban’s most picturesque areas.

Which venues host elegant Galentine’s dinners?

On 13 February, Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch will host a special Galentine’s evening featuring live music, a relaxed Friday night atmosphere, and dinner. Guests can select between a two-course menu priced at R250 or a three-course menu for R340. Those interested in attending are advised to email the hotel to book their tables and enjoy an evening of fine food and live entertainment with friends.

Where can friends enjoy creative activities?

Durban also offers several Galentine’s events centred on creativity and relaxation. On 21 February, Glenashley will host a “Girls Just Wanna Paint: Sip & Paint” session from 12:00 to 15:00. Attendees will receive all painting materials, a complimentary welcome drink, and a snack. Guests also have the chance to win a 60-minute full-body massage voucher at Surya Spa. Alcoholic beverages will not be sold, but participants are welcome to bring their own drinks. Booking is available via WhatsApp with Lilian.



