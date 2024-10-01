Barbra Streisand mourns the death of Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand has joined scores of people paying tribute to late country music legend and actor, Kris Kristofferson.

The musician died on Sunday night at the age of 88.

Barbra, who worked with the late star on the 1976 version of 'A Star Is Born', says from the moment she met Kris, she knew he was special.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special."

She says the musician seemed like the perfect choice for a script she was working on. The two of them went on to work together and they made magic together.

"Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became 'A Star Is Born'. In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen'."

The singer reminisced about the two of them performing together at her last concert at London’s Hyde Park.

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other 'A Star Is Born' duet, 'Lost Inside Of You'," she said.

Barbra says Kris' performance was well received by the audience.

"He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

She passed on condolences to Kris' family.

"My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa, who I know supported him in every way possible," she said.

