Barbra Streisand mourns the death of Kris Kristofferson
By Poelano Malema
Barbra Streisand has joined scores of people paying tribute to late country music legend and actor, Kris Kristofferson.
The musician died on Sunday night at the age of 88.
Barbra, who worked with the late star on the 1976 version of 'A Star Is Born', says from the moment she met Kris, she knew he was special.
"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special."
She says the musician seemed like the perfect choice for a script she was working on. The two of them went on to work together and they made magic together.
"Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became 'A Star Is Born'. In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen'."
The singer reminisced about the two of them performing together at her last concert at London’s Hyde Park.
"For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other 'A Star Is Born' duet, 'Lost Inside Of You'," she said.
Barbra says Kris' performance was well received by the audience.
"He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."
She passed on condolences to Kris' family.
"My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa, who I know supported him in every way possible," she said.
Kris retired in 2021 after a six-decade career.
Kris had a successful music career, producing hits such as ' Why Me' and 'Loving Her Was Easier'. His song topped the US country charts.
He also won a Golden Globe for his work alongside Barbra for their 1976 hit 'A Star is Born'.
Another artist who paid tribute to the late star is Dolly Parton.
She wrote: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly."
The family announced the death on Sunday on social media.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.” – The Family of Kris Kristofferson.
The family asked for privacy during the time of mourning.
