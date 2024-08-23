Meet the world's first lawyer with Down syndrome

Despite facing flaws in the education system that was unprepared for her specific needs, she thrived and came out on top...

Gliding through Women's Month with a skip in our step and a radiant smile, we can confidently say that this month has been a great example to lead by. We have been hearing stories about women from different walks of life, but they all have one thing in common (more than one thing, if we're honest): determination. Ana Victoria Espino De Santiago is a name that we all should remember. This 25-year-old has become the first lawyer with Down syndrome. She persevered through trials and tribulations and attained her dream of becoming a legislator.



Ana completed her high school education online to avoid discrimination. She then attended Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas (BUAZ), where she completed her law degree. With the help of a shadow teacher, she could pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer even though the education system was not tailored to suit her specific needs. She credited her shadow teacher with assisting her in accomplishing her dream. She hopes to become a legislator and help people who have been discriminated against because of their disabilities.

As we approach Down Syndrome Month this October, it is vital to understand that Ana defied her condition and persevered, all by being determined. "Down syndrome is a genetic disorder in which a person has an extra chromosome. It is also called Trisomy 21, because the child would have developed three (tri) copies of chromosome 21 during pregnancy. "Chromosomes are defined as small packages of genes in the body that determine how a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth.

"The genetic disorder is usually associated with physical growth delays and intellectual disability. People who suffer from it have distinct physical features." (ECR)

