Woman makes butter, protein shakes, and skincare with breast milk
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This mom has found some interesting uses for her breast milk...
Breast milk is considered nature's perfect food for babies, but one woman in America is making sure her entire family reaps the benefits of the liquid gold.
Divinity Maxwell-Butts has been sharing the different ways she uses breast milk with her followers on TikTok since welcoming her son Solomon over two months ago. "I don't take an oz for granted," she said in one post.
Her cup runneth over, and she does not let a single drop go to waste.
The New Jersey mom first revealed that her husband Isaac uses her breast milk to make his protein shakes.
"When you’re feeding both your baby and your man! While it’s not scientifically proven, we’re testing out the power of breast milk for muscle building. No worries—I’m an over-supplier, so there’s plenty to go around!" she wrote.
When asked how it tastes by one of her followers, Divinity says her husband enjoys it. "He said it tasted good…the fruit was mostly what he tasted."
@divinitymarquita When you’re feeding both your baby and your man! 🤱🏽💪🏾. While it’s not scientifically proven, we’re testing out the power of breast milk for muscle building. No worries—I’m an over supplier, so there’s plenty to go around! Would you ever try it? 🤔 #MomLife #MuscleMilk #OverSupplier #FamilyExperiment #BreastMilkForAll #OverSupplyLife #MomLifeExperiments #MuscleMilkTest #FitFamFun #MomAndBodybuilder #FeedingTwoWays #MilkForMuscles #BreastMilkGains #MommyStrength #HealthyExperiment #FamilyFitnessJourney #MilkPower ♬ original sound - divinitymarquita
Divinity has also used her breast milk to make butter, soap, and body butter.
"Whipping up a nourishing and natural soap using a shea butter base, my own breastmilk, and a few extra special ingredients! For my little one, I added oats to soothe their sensitive skin, helping to relieve irritation and lock in moisture. Oatmeal is a natural healer and perfect for that baby softness!" she said.
ALSO READ: Breastmilk lattes, anyone?
She also makes a breast milk soap bar for herself.
"For myself, I added rose petals for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Not only do they help reduce redness and calm the skin, but they also add a touch of luxury and a subtle floral scent. Natural ingredients, made with love!"
However, one of her recipes did not go as planned. She tried to use her breast milk to make butter, but the liquid did not curdle enough.
@divinitymarquita Whipping up a nourishing and natural soap using a shea butter base, my own breastmilk, and a few extra special ingredients! 🌸✨ For my little one, I added oats to soothe their sensitive skin, helping to relieve irritation and lock in moisture. Oatmeal is a natural healer and perfect for that baby softness! 🍼💙 For myself, I added rose petals for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Not only do they help reduce redness and calm the skin, but they also add a touch of luxury and a subtle floral scent. 🌹✨ Natural ingredients, made with love! 🖤 #DIYSoap #BreastMilkSoap #NaturalSkincare #OatmealBenefits #RosePetals #MomLife #SheaButterSoap #BreastfeedingMagic #SelfCare #GentleSkinCare #BreastMilkSoap #HomemadeSoap #SheaButterSoap #DIYSoap #NaturalSoap #SoapMaking #SoapCrafting #NaturalSkincare #MomLifeHacks #CreativeMom ♬ Summer Walker - Anonymous Beats
Divinity took things one step further and even made keepsake jewellery using her breast milk.
"It's a nice way to have a forever piece of your breast milk journey."
We have got to hand it to her, these are some creative uses for breast milk!
@divinitymarquita Made something extra special with my DIY kit from Lackto USA—turning my breastmilk into a beautiful keepsake jewel to wear on my necklace! 💖✨ It was super easy to do, and they have so many mold options to choose from. If you want to create your own meaningful jewelry, use code divinitymarquita at checkout for 20% off! 🛍️ Link in my bio. #BreastmilkJewelry #DIYKeepsake #LacktoUSA #SpecialMoments #MomLife #BreastfeedingJourney #MeaningfulJewelry #CouponCode #LinkInBio ♬ original sound - divinitymarquita
Main image credit: iStock/MonthiraYodtiwong
