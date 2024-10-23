Woman makes butter, protein shakes, and skincare with breast milk

Breast milk is considered nature's perfect food for babies, but one woman in America is making sure her entire family reaps the benefits of the liquid gold.

Divinity Maxwell-Butts has been sharing the different ways she uses breast milk with her followers on TikTok since welcoming her son Solomon over two months ago. "I don't take an oz for granted," she said in one post.



Her cup runneth over, and she does not let a single drop go to waste.

The New Jersey mom first revealed that her husband Isaac uses her breast milk to make his protein shakes.

"When you’re feeding both your baby and your man! While it’s not scientifically proven, we’re testing out the power of breast milk for muscle building. No worries—I’m an over-supplier, so there’s plenty to go around!" she wrote.

When asked how it tastes by one of her followers, Divinity says her husband enjoys it. "He said it tasted good…the fruit was mostly what he tasted."