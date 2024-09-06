What to do when you're broke and your neighbour is having a braai

Unsurprisingly, when the month ends, salaries are in, people are happy for about a week (maximum), and then hold their heads when they realise they failed to budget well.

When you see your neighbours braaiing and the infectious smell takes over all your sensations, you hold your head the most. The smell of a braai automatically evokes a sense of good times; it is also known to get your tummy grumbling.

Or at least that's what Julius Loots, a comedic content creator, displayed in a recent video. He did exactly what people would think is the way to experience a braai without the meat and the sides.