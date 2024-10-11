 WATCH: KZN cellphone shop worker entices shoppers with 'Hotline Bling'
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

We know when that Hotline Blings...

Singing cellphone shop worker
Screenshot / @mahurruhan8 / TikTok

A recent trip to the Boardwalk Mall in Richards Bay turned into a fun musical experience for the Breakfast team's Carmen Reddy, all thanks to a cellphone shop employee's lively performance. 

Carmen found a clip online of said cellphone shop worker and we just had share it with our loyal listeners. 

Standing, cellphones in hand, he captivated shoppers with his own rendition of Drake’s hit song, 'Hotline Bling'.

He belted out the lyrics in an entertaining and energetic manner, adding his own twist to the tune. We could not get over his creative promotional strategy! Take a look at the clip below:

@maharruhan8

♬ original sound - Mahar Ruhan

The video has sparked a lot of conversation online, garnering over 211,000 views on TikTok.

Social media users shared some engaging responses. Take a look at a few that captured our attention:

@la.b3ll3 said:
"This would work on me 😭😭😭"

@ezzy asked:
"Why bro sound so good tho?😭"

@Lee commented:
"This is brilliant, hope you sell plenty phones 💯💯"

@Lebo Real Estate Agent commended him by saying:
"That’s what I call marketing 🤣"

Main image credit: @mahurruhan8 / TikTok

