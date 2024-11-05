 "When thunder roars, go indoors": Expert shares storm tips
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

"When thunder roars, go indoors": Lightning expert shares safety tips

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Avoiding showers and baths during a lightning storm is one of many important tips shared by expert Trevor Manas from Blitz Detect.

Lightning
Lightning stock image / iStock

Lightning expert Trevor Manas from Blitz Detect cleared the air on a few common lightning-related misconceptions.

Manas spoke to East Coast Breakfast’s Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala, and Carmen Reddy. 

He explained that lightning storms are building up during the day.

“We live by the mantra, when thunder roars go indoors,” said Manas.

ALSO READ: Staying safe during lightning and thunderstorms

Carmen asked Manas whether or not it was safe to stay outdoors when there is lightning around.

Mamas explained that it is important to go into a fully enclosed building. It’s important that it has four walls, is made of concrete, and has a roof.

Another option would be to get into a fully enclosed motor vehicle, he explained. The lightning expert stated that it is important to stay away from tall trees as well. 

He also touched on water-related activities. Manas explained that it is important to avoid getting into pools. He added that avoiding baths and showers is just as important, explaining that current can travel through water 

Sky then asked Manas about lightning myths he grew up hearing. 

Manas explained that you can still watch TV and cook if you are in a fully enclosed building, but that it is important to stay away from tall trees and other high structures.

ALSO READ: Phoenix home struck by lightning

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

lightning expert Trevor Manas
East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: iStock

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.