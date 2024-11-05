"When thunder roars, go indoors": Expert shares storm tips

"When thunder roars, go indoors": Lightning expert shares safety tips
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Avoiding showers and baths during a lightning storm is one of many important tips shared by expert Trevor Manas from Blitz Detect.
Lightning expert Trevor Manas from Blitz Detect cleared the air on a few common lightning-related misconceptions.
Manas spoke to East Coast Breakfast’s Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala, and Carmen Reddy.
He explained that lightning storms are building up during the day.
“We live by the mantra, when thunder roars go indoors,” said Manas.
Carmen asked Manas whether or not it was safe to stay outdoors when there is lightning around.
Mamas explained that it is important to go into a fully enclosed building. It’s important that it has four walls, is made of concrete, and has a roof.
Another option would be to get into a fully enclosed motor vehicle, he explained. The lightning expert stated that it is important to stay away from tall trees as well.
He also touched on water-related activities. Manas explained that it is important to avoid getting into pools. He added that avoiding baths and showers is just as important, explaining that current can travel through water
Sky then asked Manas about lightning myths he grew up hearing.
Manas explained that you can still watch TV and cook if you are in a fully enclosed building, but that it is important to stay away from tall trees and other high structures.
