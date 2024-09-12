Student and teacher fight in classroom over a phone

A most unfortunate realisation has hit many in South Africa as a video of a teacher and a student brawl over a phone.

The video has been shared many times on social media, but South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane shared the one that grabbed our attention.

The video represents the complete downfall of our education system, and we have to agree that it raises major red flags regarding the relationship between our teachers and students.

Maimane wrote: "We have a serious discipline crisis in our schools. No student should ever lay their hands on a teacher. We cannot end up with a country where teachers teach from bulletproof windows."