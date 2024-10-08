The tale of the dummy fairy: How Sky got Kai to ditch his pacifier

Resident sports fundi Sky Tshabalala has spent the past few weeks asking parents of KZN how they weaned their little ones off their dummies. Sky’s son, Kai, could not part with his pacifier but dad was determined to find a way to put an end to the dummy obsession.

According to Sky, as of Monday afternoon, Kai Tshabalala is dummy-free! (We’re dancing and screaming, we hope you are too). Now, Sky didn’t follow traditional methods. He didn’t cut a hole in the dummy or dip it in vinegar. He allowed Kai to take the reins by writing a letter to the ‘Dummy Fairies’. These wonderful little creatures placed Kai’s binky in their house for safekeeping.

Kai is now waiting for a surprise, any guesses what it may be? Ah shucks, we can’t hold it in. It’s a Manchester United jersey, duh!

