School Holidays 2025: Exciting extra days added

The 2025 school calendar brings three extra holidays, giving families an uninterrupted break and smoother school year planning.

The 2025 school calendar just got a whole lot more exciting! The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has added three extra school holidays, making the upcoming year something for pupils, parents, and teachers to look forward to. These bonus holidays will fall on Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, April 30, and Friday, May 2, 2025. Thanks to their perfect timing, falling between the public holidays of Freedom Day on Monday, April 28, and Worker’s Day on Thursday, May 1, families and schools can now enjoy an entire week off. This extended break offers the chance to unwind, plan mini-vacations or simply enjoy some downtime at home.

The DBE's decision aims to improve the flow of the school year and reduce stress for families. Instead of a disrupted schedule with a mix of public holidays, the full week provides an uninterrupted stretch of days for rest and rejuvenation. Another major change for 2025 is that, for the second year in a row, both inland and coastal schools will start on the same day - 15 January 2025, reports The Witness. This unified start has proved to be a success, with DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explaining that it significantly helps ease traffic congestion.

In the past, inland schools typically opened earlier than coastal ones, leading to a surge in traffic. By aligning the dates, the department aims to make the first week of school smoother for everyone. Mhlanga also noted that school terms should avoid starting on Mondays to prevent excessive traffic on the roads. The updated calendar takes this into account and avoids bottlenecks. Additionally, with public holidays falling in the middle of the week, it was essential to tweak the school calendar to ensure the year starts on time and runs efficiently. Despite these changes, students won’t miss out on their education. The 2025 school year will still include 200 school days, ensuring that no instructional time is lost while still allowing for plenty of breaks throughout the year.

