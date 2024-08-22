Olympian Colleen Quigley shares "weirdest muscle release" technique
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
"I swear it works" - The middle-distance runner can't complete her pre-workout warm-ups without this tongue-pulling method...
Olympian Colleen Quigley has revealed the secret to releasing pelvic floor muscle tension - tongue-pulling.
The middle-distance and steeplechase specialist shared her strange technique in a video posted on her Instagram page.
"1000% the weirdest muscle release I’ve ever done, but I swear it works. Blame @dr.noahmoos for making us look foolish out here," she captioned the clip.
Colleen says she learned the tongue exercise from Dr Noah Moos, a sports injury consultant for athletes.
Here's how it works:
- Grab your tongue with your shirt and pull it out.
- Pull it in different directions and hold it for a few seconds.
- Pull it from side to side, up and down.
"What it does is it can help release muscles in your jaw. Your jaw is related to your pelvis via a fascial sling. It's kind of uncomfortable, and you look crazy doing it. Sometimes you drool on yourself," the 31-year-old athlete said.
You are not doing a good job of selling this tongue-pulling technique, Colleen!
Colleen, who represented Team USA at the Rio Olympics in 2016, advises that you just relax into it.
"It's insane what it does for your whole body. And thanks to Dr Moos for showing me this insane trick that makes me look like a crazy person out here at the track," she said.
Dr Moos gave her video the thumbs up. "Such a powerful release and this video has me dying 😂," he commented.
Colleen might be onto something. Several people took to the comments section to share their own experiences.
"It’s a thing with horses too! Unlocking their jaw unlocks the rest of their body! Humans and horses alike clench their jaws when they experience tense/scary/stressful situations," one of her followers wrote.
Another follower commented: "Makes total sense- relaxing your jaw / mouth is also a technique they teach you for unmedicated childbirth… bc jaw/ pelvis! Bodies are so cool."
Watch the bizarre video below.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
