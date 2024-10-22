Man caught sneaking into people's houses to smell their shoes

Most people love the aroma of certain foods or flowers, but one man in Greece prefers the smell of stinky shoes!

A 28-year-old has been sentenced for sneaking into the homes of several of his neighbours to smell their shoes. According to the New York Post, the man was caught red-handed by a neighbour who had left his family's shoes outside to "air out".

He later found the suspect sniffing their shoes. At least three other neighbours reported similar incidents and pleaded with the man's family to make him stop.

He was arrested in Thessaloniki earlier this month. When asked why he was sniffing people's shoes, the man gave no explanation.

He did, however, tell the court that he was utterly embarrassed by his fetish. He also stressed that he did not intend to harm anyone.

The court sentenced him to one-month probation. He was also ordered to get therapy.

As weird as his foot fetish seems, the man is not the only one who enjoys the odour of used shoes. Some social media users have confessed to doing the same.

"I was six when something happened involving feet in my life, and it has carried over to my adult life now, I never thought it was weird because I didn't cause it; it just felt natural to me, but I still always had the feeling other people would go what the f@$k?!" one person wrote on YouTube.

A second person wrote: "I love stinky shoes. Sandals are so good. Sneakers. Loafers. Mmm."