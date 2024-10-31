KZN's prime fishing hotspots

Despite windy conditions, it has been another action-packed week on the angling side for all facets in KZN.

With catches of Garrick, mammoth bass, bomber shad, and a variety of species off both offshore and freshwater spots it is clear that the summer fish species are here. According to the Angler News SA podcast team, the forecast for the weekend looks promising, and the upcoming week looks even better. In the latest episode, the team has the latest fishing conditions, specific catch locations, and report backs on a variety of warm water catches. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.

Offshore: The weather and sea conditions have been patchy but there have been plenty of fish to catch when the sea allows it. The Couta have been scarce, but we will keep trying to get that reel to sing! Rock and surf: The big edibles have been showing off, with some beautiful fish being landed in the last few weeks. Not to be outdone, the inedibles are trying to get their time in the spotlight. Harbour: The Durban harbour has been producing some amazing catches over the past two weeks. The artificial lure anglers have been having a fantastic time with the oxeye tarpon, springer, baby kob, flathead and various kingfish species. Poppers and paddle tails have been the lures of choice. Freshwater: The rains have put some much-needed water into the dams and rivers. The fishing has been good on all fronts with the bass being the stars this past week.

ANSA / Supplied - Josh O'Brien with a mammoth Bass weighing in at 5,07kgs caught off the side from a private dam outside of PMB

ANSA / Supplied - Lawrence Schroder with a Brusher caught off the North coast

ANSA / Supplied - Ravesh Bramdhew enjoying some Bass action from Albert Falls dam

Meanwhile, are you interested in fly fishing? Keen to get better at it? The Angler News SA podcast has pro tips from expert fly fisherman Alan Will.

He talks to Vinesh Soogreem about his passion for fly fishing in South Africa. They look at the science and art behind this unique fishing method. Alan talks about the importance of learning from experienced anglers and gives practical tips on the gear and costs involved. Listen below.

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

Vinesh Soogreem

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.