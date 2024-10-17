A jaw-dropping fishing week in KZN

With record catches and big wins, it's been a stunning week of fishing in KZN. Get the lowdown on all the action, plus the forecast for the next few days, right here...

It’s been a week of personal bests, heart-racing moments, cheers, and high-fives across every corner of KZN's angling scene. Saltwater and freshwater anglers alike took advantage of the favorable weather and were rewarded with incredible catches, including Garrick, Tuna, Brusher, and Bream. Kobtober continues to live up to its name, with all Salmon species delivering bent rods from the surf and offshore. Freshwater anglers were also out in full force, netting Carp, Bass, Trout, Scalies, and even Barbel on flyfishing. In this episode of Angler News SA, we discuss the prime fishing windows open this week in KZN’s top strike zones, and how you could hook a record catch! Listen below.

Offshore: Offshore fishing has been excellent, with gamefish being the primary species caught, complemented by some impressive bottom fish. Rock and Surf: Scratching has dominated this past week, but a few early inedibles are starting to make appearances along the KZN coast. Freshwater: The bass are biting, and some giants have been landed. While Carp and Trout have taken a backseat, they’re still keeping anglers busy, with some personal bests among them.

ANSA / Supplied - Yershin Archary in action with an early season Sand shark

ANSA / Supplied: Alan Will, with a personal best Rainbow Trout.

ANSA / Supplied - Patrick Bechard with a magnificent 60cm Rainbow trout from the Kamberg waters

Meanwhile, ever wondered why there are fishing rules? Fishing regulations, like bag and size limits, are crucial in protecting our marine life and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.

ECR / Diane Macpherson

These rules are designed to prevent species decline by allowing fish to breed and replenish populations before being caught.

In our last Angler News SA Expert Series episode, we explored why these regulations matter, the challenges in enforcing them, and the serious consequences when ignored. Rob Kyle (pictured below), Senior Aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research - including Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) - joins Vinesh Soogreem to explain the science behind size limits. He also talks about the impact of commercial trawlers versus recreational fishing and the reasoning behind the closed Shad season. Listen below.

ANSA / Rob Kyle

Vinesh Soogreem

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.