iSimangaliso Wetland Park: Celebrating KZN’s beauty… and our final Bugged winner!

Congrats to our final winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our tenth bug!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, returned for season two and ran from 2 September 2024 to 26 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 distributed to our ten winners.

Our final hidden microphone was revealed on 26 September 2024 to be at iSimangaliso Wetland Park at the helm of the Fannas Hippo and Croc Tours barge at Lake St. Lucia.

READ: The Waffle House: Celebrating KZN’s delights… and our second Bugged winner!

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Unlimited fun is what awaits you at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. From beaches, bird watching, deep-sea fishing and diving, to Estuary Boat Cruises, game drives, horse riding, guided walks, kayaking, turtle tours, and whale watching - the fun is waiting for you!



Coastal Forests



Pack your beach clothes and head to Coastal Forests to explore one of the most unspoilt wilderness beaches left on the African continent.



You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to fun. There are a vast range of activities, including the pristine beaches of Mabibi, Island Rock, Lala Nek, Rocktail Bay, and Black Rock offering swimming, scuba diving, snorkelling, and fishing. You will also get to see large strelitzias and beautiful dune vistas along the beautiful landscape.



Part of the Maputaland Marine Reserve, the Maputaland Coastal Forest, is only accessible by off-road vehicles.



Eastern Shores & Cape Vidal



Become one with nature when you make your way to Cape Vidal on the Eastern Shores.



This is a rare beach-and-bush destination… the best of both worlds. The resort is situated in a marine reserve yet only a short drive away from game areas. Marine life includes humpback whales, dolphins, rare turtles, whale sharks, marlin, and sailfish.



Not only will you get to enjoy the beach and the resort, but you can engage with many species of smaller game.



From St Lucia to Cape Vidal, several loop roads lead to excellent natural features for bird-watching, game viewing, and scenic lookout points. The Eastern Shores section hosts elephant, rhino, buffalo, crocodile, hippo, hyaena, leopard – and many species of smaller game.



It is a place all nature lovers will appreciate.



False Bay



Spring into vacation mode by visiting False Bay – a living, working museum on marine evolution.



Sixty million years ago, this strip of land on the western side of Lake St Lucia was covered by the sea, which means you will get to see fascinating marine fossils of both animals and corals which are still found scattered throughout the area.



False Bay is the widest section of Lake St Lucia, hemmed in by two peninsulas – the Nibela to the north and the Nhlozi to the south.



False Bay comprises a variety of habitats including woodland, thornveld, open savannah, shoreline, and one of the richest remaining pockets of sand forest left in Southern Africa. These habitats provide excellent bird-watching and are home to an abundance of smaller game species. Whether on foot or horseback, the Park is sure to reveal the little wonders of nature like antelope and primates, birds and butterflies.



But don’t be fooled by the Park’s understated, benign charm. There are Nile crocodiles in the lake, as well as hippo – Africa’s most lethal animal. They wander the area by night, coming out of the water to graze. The presence of these animals makes swimming hazardous, but boating and fishing are possible.



READ: Hole in the Wall: Celebrating KZN's sights... and our third Bugged winner!