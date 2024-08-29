How long should you wait before dating again after your partner dies?

His wife, Allison Holker, was heartbroken following his death. "My ONE and ONLY. Oh, how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she wrote on Instagram.

tWitch, a DJ and executive producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', died on 13 December 2022 after losing his battle with depression.

The post sparked a debate online about how long you should wait before dating again after your partner dies.

The widow of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has come under fire after sharing a post of herself holding hands with a mystery man less than two years after he passed away.

The teen added: "I carry you in my heart, and I hope to make you proud."

"A year of missing you, but not a single day goes by without thinking of what you’ve given to the world. Your love, guidance, and wisdom continue to inspire me. Missing warm hugs, your wisdom, and the sound of your voice. Though the pain of your absence remains, I find serenity in the beautiful memories we shared. You were my father, my superhero, and my best friend, and my biggest advocate," she wrote on Instagram.

Weslie paid tribute to him on the one-year anniversary of his death last year.

Twitch and Allison had two children, Maddox and Zaia. He was also a loving stepfather to Weslie, Allison's daughter from a previous marriage.

According to People, Allison soft-launched a new romance on social media this week. She posted a picture of their shadow as they walked hand in hand.

"❤️," she captioned the post.



Scores of people flooded the comments section with messages of support. "You deserve all the happiness and joy!" one Instagram user wrote.

Another user commented: "Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison." A third wrote: "Ahh I LOVE seeing this! So happy for you both. Just please tell me this guy can dance!!?? You and Twitch will always be my favorite dancers!"

Some people, however, were not so kind. They accused her of moving on "too soon" after tWitch's death.

"Damn his grave didn’t even settle yet," one man commented on a post shared on The Shade Room. A second person wrote: "He passed away like a week ago. WTF."

A third said: "Y’all gone hate me … I feel like it’s too soon. Our boo Lauren still wouldn’t DARE be tied or seen with a single man around this place. Different energy."

Many people defended Allison, saying grief has no timeline. "I hate when someone’s partner passes and y'all act like they aren’t allowed to love anyone else! Happy for her!" one woman said.

Another Instagram user wrote: "Men would have moved on at their wives' funeral."

One woman slammed those making nasty comments about Allison's decision to move on.

"Comments like these really show how many walk around unhealed and project that nastiness onto others. Twitch wouldn’t want her to sit around in misery, it’s y'all that want that for her. Two years is plenty of time to heal for those who actually choose to do the work. Let her move on and thrive."

Allison told People in an interview in June that she was open to finding love again.

"Though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids. I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away."

