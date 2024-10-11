Here's why people are "thanking" Beyoncé on social media

Here's why people are "thanking" Beyoncé on social media
People are thanking Beyoncé after sneezing and scoring top marks in their exams, but what is going on, and what does Diddy have to do with it?
Beyoncé has been a hot topic on TikTok this week due to a bizarre online conspiracy theory that claims the singer yields enough power in the music industry to end people's careers.
As ridiculous as the claims sound, many people are participating in a viral trend called, 'She Knows' and 'Thank You, Beyoncé'.
The drama appears to have started after TikTok users noted that many artists thank Queen B when accepting awards. They used Britney Spears, Adele, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga as examples.
"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said while accepting the 2017 Grammy for 'Album of the Year'.
Adele's '25' beat Beyoncé's critically-acclaimed 'Lemonade' album.
"This album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f***ing adore you," the 'Hello' singer added.
According to conspiracy theorists, the artists are doing it so that Beyoncé doesn't see them as a threat and decides to "unalive" them.
One video includes a snippet of J. Cole's song, 'She Knows', as alleged proof. He raps on the song: "Rest in peace to Aaliyah / Rest in peace to Left Eye (Left Eye) / Michael Jackson, I'll see ya / Just as soon as I die."He also says in the chorus:
And she knows, she knows
And I know she knows, and I know she knows
And deep down, she knows, she knows
And I know she knows, and I know she knows
According to netizens, 'She knows' is code for 'She Knowles' because 1 + 1 = 4.
It is a mess on these internet streets.
Some people have laughed off the crazy claims by creating videos of themselves jokingly thanking Beyoncé after sneezing, passing a test or even waking up in the morning.
@pattypopculture
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Drake THANKED Beyoncé so she wouldnt unalive them or ruin their career🤯🤯 in this crazy conspiracy theory♬ original sound - Patty Pop Culture
Singer-dancer Jojo Siwa also joined in.
"I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé just so that we can keep the dancing community safe. Beyoncé, you’ve got great music. We all love to dance to it. We all love you. Someone had to, and I will be the someone," she said at the 2024 Industry Dance Awards this week.
JoJo Siwa ‘thanks Beyoncé’ during speech at the Industry Dance Awards:— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024
“I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé, so that way we can keep the dance community safe” pic.twitter.com/ZfzaYhF2Ht
Well-known brands are also hopping on the trend.
we want to thank Beyonce https://t.co/GTv7aMTMzH— Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 8, 2024
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
While most people find the whole thing absurd, many believe the 'Renaissance' hitmaker has godlike powers in the industry because of her husband Jay-Z's alleged connections to Diddy.
Diddy is currently in prison, facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Controversial journalist Piers Morgan was criticised recently for speaking to a woman who made unsubstantiated claims about Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
He interviewed Jaguar Wright about past claims she has made about Diddy. During the interview, she branded Jay-Z a monster and claimed the couple has "hundreds of victims".
Piers later apologised to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
"Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact. And we’ve therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called Uncensored. But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he said.
Piers Morgan issues a public apology after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyers reached out over allegations made by Jaguar Wright on his show. https://t.co/87OtndsdoW— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024
Jay Z and Beyoncé's lawyer said he issued an ULTIMATUM TO PIERS MORGAN not a cease and desist.— Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) October 9, 2024
Piers Morgan has a huge platform which he has used to bully Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle. It's great to see that when unsupported by the British monarchy he's a weakling. pic.twitter.com/BaSjUhZhK4
