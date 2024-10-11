Here's why people are "thanking" Beyoncé on social media

Beyoncé has been a hot topic on TikTok this week due to a bizarre online conspiracy theory that claims the singer yields enough power in the music industry to end people's careers.

As ridiculous as the claims sound, many people are participating in a viral trend called, 'She Knows' and 'Thank You, Beyoncé'.

The drama appears to have started after TikTok users noted that many artists thank Queen B when accepting awards. They used Britney Spears, Adele, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga as examples.

"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said while accepting the 2017 Grammy for 'Album of the Year'.

Adele's '25' beat Beyoncé's critically-acclaimed 'Lemonade' album.

"This album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f***ing adore you," the 'Hello' singer added.

According to conspiracy theorists, the artists are doing it so that Beyoncé doesn't see them as a threat and decides to "unalive" them.

One video includes a snippet of J. Cole's song, 'She Knows', as alleged proof. He raps on the song: "Rest in peace to Aaliyah / Rest in peace to Left Eye (Left Eye) / Michael Jackson, I'll see ya / Just as soon as I die."

Source: Genius.com

According to netizens, 'She knows' is code for 'She Knowles' because 1 + 1 = 4.