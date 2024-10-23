Durban woman spends 15hrs in hospital to remove cockroach from ear
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A Durban woman recently shared how she spent more than half a day in hospital trying to get a cockroach out of her ear.
A Durban woman recently shared how she spent more than half a day in hospital trying to get a cockroach out of her ear.
Poppy Ndlovu took to social media to share a harrowing experience she recently endured.
According to the 28-year-old, a cockroach made its way into her ear, causing significant discomfort.
Social media users were taken aback by her post and asked a number of questions, prompting Ndlovu to share a second video with more information.
She explained that she felt something in her ear at around 2 am. After calling an ambulance for assistance, she was told to put oil in her ear and tilt her head.
At this point, she was concerned that the insect may cause damage to her eardrum. Yikes!
She then took a two-hour nap before going to a pharmacy for assistance. She couldn’t be helped, so her next stop was a clinic. They too could not assist, so she was referred to a hospital.
“My biggest worry was it might damage my eardrum as it was scratching in the membrane. I did put oil, and it died, but, there was still discomfort, and now it was painful,” she said.
TikTok users were baffled, scared, and everything in between. Take a look at some of their comments here:
@Marshmallow:
“I thought this was just an irrational fear kante it can happen 😭”
@𝔈𝔣𝔣𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔩𝔢𝔰𝔩𝔷ℭ𝔬𝔬𝔩:
“I would pass away.”
@Selogadi:
“I knew I wasn’t crazy for sleeping with my AirPods 😂”
@iThusi Elihle🤍🎀:
“new fear unlocked😀
@poppy_nd ♬ original sound - PoppyNdlovu
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Main image credit: TikTok / @poppy_nd
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Drive with Stacey: Your chance to hit the road - LEGALLY
Stacey Norman has finally got her learner's licence and wants to learn h...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
South Africa tops list of most adventurous nations worldwide
South Africa has taken the top spot as the world’s most adventurous nati...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago