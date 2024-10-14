Durban North Irish dancers ready to shine in Dublin

Get ready to cheer for Ciara and Olivia as they make history in Dublin. These two young ladies from Durban North will be the first female Irish dancers from KZN to grace the world stage.

Get ready to cheer for Ciara and Olivia as they make history in Dublin. These two young ladies from Durban North will be the first female Irish dancers from KZN to grace the world stage.

Two phenomenal Irish dancers from Durban North are about to make history. Ciara Labuscagne and Olivia Barrett, students at the Stow Academy of Irish Dance, will be the first female dancers from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to grace the stage at the prestigious 2025 Irish Dancing World Championships in Dublin. READ: Did you know the Earth shook for nine days because of a tsunami in Greenland?

Both dancers are buzzing with excitement about the opportunity. Olivia Barrett can hardly contain her joy, speaking to Northglen News, she said.

“I’m super excited about going to the Irish Dancing World Champs. It feels amazing to be a part of such a big event. I can’t wait to watch the performances and cheer on the other dancers from South Africa.” Ciara shares that sentiment, expressing her anticipation for the experience. For both girls, this competition represents not just a personal achievement but also a chance to connect with a global community of dancers who share their love for the art. According to the publication, their journey began at the recent South African Irish Dancing Championships in Kyalami, where both dancers showcased their skills and determination. Olivia earned third place in the girls' 12-and-under category, while Ciara secured sixth place in the ladies' 20-and-over championship.

Proud of her students, their dance teacher, Amy Stow, emphasised their hard work and resilience. “Their amazing results at the SA Championships show their hard work and dedication. Both Ciara and Olivia are always on hand to assist younger dancers in the studio and have proved to be wonderful role models. I look forward to seeing what they are able to achieve on the biggest stage in Irish dancing at the World Championships next year,” Stow said.

Supplied