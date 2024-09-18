Bidding farewell to this 80-year-old product in South Africa

Do you remember living in an era when drinking coffee (or tea) with Cremora was necessary? In case you need reminding - watch the video below from YouTube:

South Africa's favourite creamer is not going to be on top anymore as Nestlé SA announced that they would be discontinuing their relationship with Cremora. Many South Africans will feel the loss when they realise that Cremora will no longer be available on our shelves. Like many other snacks that left the shelves, people will be left in a state of confusion, asking 'why?' So, here's why... "Disposing of Cremora, which has been sold in South Africa for almost 80 years, will allow Nestlé to focus investment in other products that can deliver better value." (Money Web)

Did you ever see the remake of the advert - check out this compilation from YouTube:

"Cremora has faced a fierce price battle with local rival Ellis Brown. The 750g pack of creamer made by AVI is sold in many grocery stores for R64.99, exactly the same price as the equal size box of Cremora." (Money Web) So, it makes sense then that the decision was made to take this firm favourite off the shelves. Identifying that it would be better to focus their investment on a product that can provide more value makes sense, it would be even more beneficial if they focused their efforts more locally. Sourcing a local product might do the brand good holistically. Not only will it be more appealing, but it will also get them off the hook with Cremora fans.

